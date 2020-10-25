Israeli Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting an anti-Netanyahu Protester

An Israeli man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assaulting an anti-Netanyahu protester in Haifa on Saturday.

The man, 22 of Kiryat Yam, is suspected of assaulting a protester with an object, according to the police, which requested to extend his remand. The protester told Haaretz on Saturday that she was struck with a flag pole from a moving car.

On Saturday, five people were arrested in Tel Aviv for alleged threats and assaults on demonstrators at a protest calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down. Three 26-year-olds were suspected of threatening protesters at Rabin Square. A 17-year-old was questioned after allegedly throwing an egg at protesters. An 18-year-old was arrested after attempting to go on stage at the protest in Rabin Square. All six were released Sunday subject to restrictions.

Thousands protested Saturday across the country and at large demonstrations in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Seven anti-Netanyahu protesters were arrested during the night. All have been released subject to restrictions.

Thus far, Haaretz has counted five indictments being brought against suspects in attacks on anti-Netanyahu protesters.