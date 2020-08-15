Israeli Lawyer, Rights Activist, Prof. Ruth Gavison Passes Away at Age 75

Lawyer Ruth Gavison passed away Saturday at the age of 75. Ganison was a legal expert and Israel Prize winner.

Gavison was born in Jerusalem in 1945 and grew up in Haifa, where she attended the Hebrew Reali Schooll.

After studying law a Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Gavison completed a doctorate in law at Oxford University. Her specialization was in the philosophy of law and her research dealt with the legal protection of privacy.

Gavison joined the Faculty of Law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, conducting research that dealt with issues regarding the relationship between law and morality; the relationship between religion and the state; the essence of the trial; the connection between the trial and the role of the judge; and public law.

Since the mid 1970s, Gavison was a key activist in the Association for Civil Rights in Israel. She served as chairman and president of the association.

Gavison was a member of several public committees, and in 2006 was appointed a member of the Winograd Commission of inquiry into the events of military engagement in the Lebanon war.

"It was an extraordinary experience, because the committee dealt with the main issues of our existence - decision-making mechanisms, going to war, war constraints, and relations between the political and military levels," she said of her experience at the commission.

Some of her positions have provoked controversy over the years, even on the left, with whom Gavinson identified. She stood at the head of the opposition to the judicial activism of the Supreme Court. In 2005 her candidacy as a judge of the Supreme Court caused a stir when the then president, Aharon Barak, came out against her "agenda."

An agreement on the status quo between religious and secular people, which she signed in 2000 with the head of the Mount Etzion Yeshiva, Rabbi Yaakov Madan, also caused controversy. The two proposed introducing civil marriage in Israel, but only for heterosexual couples.

Gavison was also a prominent supporter of the Citizenship Law, which prevents the reunification of Israeli families and their Palestinian spouses, and even supported restricting the immigration of Jews from the developing world to Israel.

The Israel Prize award committee, chaired by Prof. Ruth Lapidot, wrote that Gavison's research deals with key issues of constitutional law in Israel, and "deals deeply and courageously with shaping the identity of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."

"Prof. Gavison also paves the way in her work to enable the coexistence of religious and secular Jews, as well as of Jews and non-Jews in the State of Israel. In addition, Prof. Gavison has engaged in her research in the protection of human rights, and in particular the right to privacy, freedom of expression and equality, and has combined her perceptions and commitment with practical work in the field," the committee added.