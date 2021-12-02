Israeli Killed, Another Wounded as Arab Community Marks 117 Victims This Year

One man was shot dead and another seriously wounded Thursday in the Israeli Arab city of Umm al-Fahm, marking the 117th victim of violence in the Arab community this year.

The two were driving when the shooting started, after which they lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a truck. The victim is 33-year-old Muhammad Hamza Burgel Agbaria.

Open gallery view Victim of the shooting in Umm al-Fahm, Muhammad Hamza Burgel Agbaria, Thursday.

Police are looking for a suspect and are investigating whether it occurred amid a family feud.

Later Thursday, four houses and three cars in the city caught on fire. No casualties were reported and firefighters arrived at the scene. Police suspect that the arson is related to Agbaria's murder.

Houses on fire in Umm al-Fahm.

Umm al-Fahm residents told Haaretz that the shooting was linked to the murder of Ganem Fahmi Jabarin, who was shot dead in October.

Jabarin, a lawyer, was shot after leaving Friday prayer at a mosque in Umm al-Fahm.

The Umm al-Fahm municipality issued a statement condemning the murder. It also noted that the number of victims.

There has been a significant drop in the Arab community's faith in the police's ability to address the ongoing homicide rate.

Only 23 percent of the killings in the Arab Israeli community this year have been solved, compared with 71 percent in the Jewish community.

On Sunday, a 53-year-old man was shot dead in Yarka in the north. The murdered, Shehadeh, is the father of a defendant in another murder.

Emergency services reported that Hayum Shehadeh – the father of a defendant in another murder case – was found dead at a locksmith's shop with bullet wounds across his body.

Police have launched a murder investigation. No suspects have been identified, and police said they are working to determine the motive behind the shooting.