Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Man Near Bethlehem
Haaretz
The West Bank separation barrier around Rachel's Tomb near Bethlehem, 2020. Credit: Mahmoud Illean
Israeli forces shot a Palestinian man near Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to an army statement.
The army statement said he had attempted to throw a Molotov cocktail at the religious site, which is under Israeli control.
There was no immediate information on the man's condition.
In 2002, Israel built a separation barrier around Rachel Tomb, effectively annexing it to Jerusalem.
