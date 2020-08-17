Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Man Near Bethlehem

Haaretz - back to home page
The West Bank separation barrier around Rachel's Tomb near Bethlehem, 2020. Credit: Mahmoud Illean
Israeli forces shot a Palestinian man near Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to an army statement.

The army statement said he had attempted to throw a Molotov cocktail at the religious site, which is under Israeli control.

There was no immediate information on the man's condition. 

In 2002, Israel built a separation barrier around Rachel Tomb, effectively annexing it to Jerusalem.

