Israeli Forces Shoot Dead 41-year-old in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military shot dead a Palestinian who was hunting birds in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to Palestinian media.

The man was identified as 41-year-old Muhammed Ammar.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that forces identified "three suspects who were approaching the fence" in northern Gaza. The troops fired toward one of them after he was seen "digging in the ground while carrying a suspicious bag." The army added that it is investigating the incident.

The incident comes after a 30-year-old woman was shot dead by Border Police after a stabbing attempt in Jerusalem's Old City. Another Palestinian, a member of Islamic Jihad's military wing, was killed in a shootout in the village of Burkin near Jenin overnight.

This is a developing story.