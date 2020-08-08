Israeli Far-right Party Surges in Election Poll

If an election were to take place in Israel today, the right-wing and ultra-Orthodox block would have a ruling majority in parliament, according to a poll published Friday by Channel 12 news.

Furthermore, the right-wing Yamina slate, headed by Naftali Bennet, would win 16 seats – compared to 6 seats it won in the March election.

According to the poll, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud would win 31 seats, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid would win 18 seats, the Joint List alliance of Arab parties 15, Benny Gantz's Kahol Lavan 11, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu 7 and Meretz 6. Labor would not pass the electoral threshold.

The poll, conducted by Mano Geva of Midgam, surveyed a representative sample of 512 Israeli citizens. It has a sampling error of 4.4%.