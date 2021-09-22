Israeli Drone Falls Into Syrian Territory Due to Technical Mishap

An Israeli army drone fell into Syrian territory on Wednesday evening due to a technical failure, the army reported.

The mishap occurred on a routine operation and the incident is being investigated to determine the cause of the accident and if information could have leaked from the unmanned device.

In July, an Israeli army drone fell to the ground in Lebanese territory as a result of a technical problem.

In February a similar incident occurred in Lebanon during a military operation on the border, and a drone was also lost over Lebanon in August of 2020.

Following the August incident, Lebanon’s Shi’ite Hezbollah militia movement claimed to have downed and recovered the unmanned aircraft near the border.