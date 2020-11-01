Israeli Defense Officials Worried of Escalation Soon in Gaza

Defense officials are concerned about a possible escalation in tensions with the Gaza Strip in the near future, perhaps even as early as the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, they told the security cabinet on Wednesday.

The officials suggested one of the main factors behind their concerns centered on a group within the military wing of Islamic Jihad. They felt that these activists apparently want to mark the anniversary of the death of Islamic Jihad leader, Baha Abu al-Ata – who was killed by Israel in a targeted assassination last November 12 with a retaliatory attack. The killing of Abu al-Ata, which the army called “Operation Black Belt,” sparked two days of clashes with Islamic Jihad, during which time the militants fired 500 rockets at Gaza border communities.

Another reason for the tensions involves fears for the life of a hunger-striker and Palestinian administrative detainee, Maher Akhras. The military sees Islamic Jihad making efforts in Gaza to renew launchings of incendiary balloons which had largely been halted some time ago, or to step up rocket attacks against Israel. Such attacks would likely lead to military retaliation.

The Gaza border has largely been quiet since indirect understandings reached with the help of aid flowing from Qatar. But tensions have arisen anew over the Hamas government’s economic worries. Hamas is frustrated mainly by Qatar’s failure to pledge long-term or greater economic assistance to Gaza.

Hamas is also frustrated at the slow pace of Israel’s implementation of steps it had agreed to in understandings achieved through Egyptian mediation. According to these understandings, Israel was to have lifted restrictions holding up Gaza infrastructure projects.

So far, Israel has not eased these restrictions. The economic situation in Gaza continues to be dire, and an agreement reached before the pandemic for 7,000 workers to be allowed into Israel has been frozen amid concerns about curbing the spread of coronavirus infection. Gaza has also faced a renewed outbreak of COVID-19 in the past two months, with more than 2,000 confirmed cases in its midst.