Israeli Couple Locked Up, Abused and Starved Children, Police Suspect

A 36-year-old Israeli man and his 27-year-old partner are under arrest over the suspected abuse of the man's three children, including recurring beating and starvation.

The youngest of the three children, aged 8, 7 and 5, was found by police officers at the family's home in the country's north last week with serious bruises. He was treated at the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, but has since been discharged.

All three children are currently in an emergency shelter.

On Tuesday, the suspects were brought before the Nazareth Magistrate’s Court, which extended their detention by six days. Police said there were no previous reports of domestic violence by any of the two suspects.

In a statement, police said they began investigating the case after receiving a report that the children had not shown up at school for several days.

Officers paid a visit to their home on Wednesday, but the couple refused to let them in. The force broke into the house and found the children locked up in a room, wounded and scared, according to the statement.

Public defender Sohad Agha, who represents the father, said he denies the accusations. According to her, the suspect has been cooperating with the investigation.