Israeli Cop Sentenced to 29 Years in Prison for Murdering Wife

An Israeli court on Wednesday handed down a 29-year prison sentence to a police officer who, using his service pistol, shot his wife to death in their Netanya apartment two years ago.

Lod District Court judges Ruth Lorch, Ami Kobo and Dvora Atar wrote in their ruling that Masresha Moshe Wasa murdered his wife, Angowach Malkamo, due to “difficulty with self-control.” Wasa was also sentenced to a 12-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay 250,000 shekels ($78,000) in compensation to his children.

Wasa was convicted in April for murdering his wife during an argument. The judges rejected his claim that he had acted without thinking, ruling that he had pointed the pistol at her head with the intent of killing her. During sentencing, the judges noted that immediately after the killing Wasa called the police to report what he had done and asked for help. They wrote that Wasa “felt regret for his actions and their results, but isn’t taking full responsibility.” At the start of the hearing, Malkamo’s mother yelled at Wasa, “You’ve ruined our lives. May you die in prison.”

Open gallery view Masresha Moshe Wasa. Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Attorney Hila Edelman from the Justice Ministry’s unit for the investigation of police officers said the unit “petitioned for the maximum sentence of life imprisonment, which would reflect the seriousness of the case. We will study the sentence and see what can be done.”

Attorney Tami Kalenberg of Legal Aid, representing Malkamo’s family, said, “The punishment won’t heal the family’s pain, but they are pleased that the court [empathized with] them.”

Attorney Guy Ein-Zvi of the Public Defender’s Office, who represented Wasa, said, “Moshe argued from the first moment that he didn’t want to hurt his late wife, and expressed true regret and deep sorrow for the disaster right after the incident. Since the incident he has been in a difficult emotional state. We are studying the decision and will consider our moves.”