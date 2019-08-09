Israeli City Reverses Decision to Host Gender-segregated Concert in Public Park

The city of Afula said it would retract its decision to hold a gender-segregated musical performance at the city's municipal park, following a petition by a feminist organization.

A statement by attorney Avi Goldhammer, who represents the municipality, said that the "ultra-Orthodox community is an inseparable part of Afula's social fabric, and therefore are entitled to culture and family events as do all of Afula's residents.The municipality has accepted the attorney general's stance, thus allowing removal of ads promoting gender segregation."

The municipality also told the court it would remove ads for the event. Ads appeared in the local Afula paper “Index” and included the municipality logo and that of Shehakim, the company that runs local community centers. The ad stated, “The event is for families, with full gender-separation.”

The decision came after the Israel Women's Network and city council member Noga Sharon filed a petition against the move following Haaretz report on the matter.

In 2014, the cabinet passed a resolution called “Prevention of the Exclusion of Women from the Public Domain,” thereby adopting a comprehensive report on the issue. The resolution stated, “No government ministry or other public authority is permitted to organize a public event in which measures shall be taken to effect separation between men and women.”

The report recommended that public events should have “no signs, barriers or other measures designed to direct the audience to separate seating areas.” The only “narrow and limited” exception is for “an event that is essentially a religious ritual or religious ceremony.” A musical show and amusement park activities for children are not religious ceremonies.

In July, the municipality agreed to backtrack on its decision to close the city's park to nonresidents, after a district court said that closing off a public area and charging an entrance fee is illegal.

The municipality agreed to reopen the park at the order of the court during a hearing of a petition by rights group Adalah, which claimed that the park was closed to deny access to Arab Israelis from nearby villages.