Israeli Army Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Explosive-laden Balloons
More details soon...
File photo: Smoke rises following an IDF strike in the Gaza Strip, August 13, 2020Credit: AFP
The Israeli military says its fighter jets and tanks struck "underground infrastructure" belonging to Hamas "in the southern Gaza Strip," according to a statement released Monday morning.
The attack was carried out in response to the launching of explosive-laden balloons from the Gaza Strip and the fires which broke out in Israeli territory during the day, the statement read.
More details soon...