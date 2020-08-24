Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In The News

Israeli Army Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Explosive-laden Balloons

More details soon...

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Smoke rises following an IDF attack in the Gaza Strip, August 13, 2020
File photo: Smoke rises following an IDF strike in the Gaza Strip, August 13, 2020Credit: AFP
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

The Israeli military says its fighter jets and tanks struck "underground infrastructure" belonging to Hamas "in the southern Gaza Strip," according to a statement released Monday morning.

The attack was carried out in response to the launching of explosive-laden balloons from the Gaza Strip and the fires which broke out in Israeli territory during the day, the statement read.

More details soon...

Tags:

Comments