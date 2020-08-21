Israeli Army Says Intercepted Rocket From Gaza After Sirens Blare in Border Communities

The Israeli army said one rocket was intercepted by its air defense systems Friday night shortly after sirens sounded off in Gaza border communities.

Earlier, The army struck Hamas targets in the southern Gaza Strip multiple times amid rocket fire from the enclave, while a house in Sderot was damaged by what appeared to be a fragment from a rocket interception, on the night between Thursday and Friday. Overall, there were three airstrikes throughout the night and 12 rockets were fired.

In light of tensions, Israel ordered to suspend all agricultural work in fields bordering Gaza on Friday.

Palestinian factions in Gaza said on Friday that they will not allow Israel to use the launching of explosive-laden balloons as an excuse to attack the Gaza Strip. A statement from the factions' joint operations room said the balloons were "non-violent popular means."

The joint statement also added that "resistance forces have responded and will respond to any attack against the Palestinian people." According to the factions, they "will not allow the enemy to continue the siege, and it is the right of the Palestinian people to respond by all means at its disposal to lift the siege."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz had said earlier on Friday that "Hamas will suffer a very severe blow," at a situation assessment meeting with army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

On Thursday, Israeli tanks attacked Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for explosive-laden balloons launched from the coastal enclave into Israel, the army said in a statement.

