Israeli Army Says Foiled Two Stabbing Attacks in West Bank

The Israeli army said Monday it foiled two stabbing attacks in the West Bank.

The first attack took place in the Palestinian city of Tubas, where an assailant tried to stab a soldier and lightly wounded his hand.

According to the army, the commanding officer shot the attacker and "neutralized" him.



The second attempted attack happened hours later at the Sde Ephraim outpost in the West Bank. The army said a women tried to enter a farm and stab the owner's wife, and was apprehended by residents of the outpost.

Last month, a Palestinian was shot to death at the same farm. The IDF said the unarmed man tried to enter the home of a local resident, and was shot on the spot by local security guards. No weapon was found on his body or in his vehicle. Israel's defense establishment classified the incident as an attempted terror attack.