Israeli Army Says Foiled Attempted Terror Attack in West Bank

The Israeli army thwarted an attempted terror attack in the West Bank, opening fire at a squad whose members were planning to hurl firebombs at passerby, the military said in a statement in the early hours of Thursday.

The army added that a hit was identified, providing no further details.

PODCAST: Inside Israel's no-change, no-cost peace deal with the UAE Credit: Haaretz

According to the IDF's Spokesperson Unit, Israeli soldiers "spotted a terrorist cell whose members were carrying flammable materials used to prepare firebombs near the Palestinian village of village of Deir Abu Mashal."

The statement added the squad was also carrying tires, intending to set them on fire and harm civilian vehicles passing through on a nearby road.

The army said similar attempts to carry out terror attack have taken place in the area in the past.