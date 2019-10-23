Israeli Arab Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Abetting 2017 Temple Mount Terror Attack

An Israeli Arab man was sentenced to 16 years in prison by the Haifa District Court on Wednesday for abetting a 2017 terror attack on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, in which two policemen were killed.

The court found Amjad Jabareen, a resident of Umm al-Fahm, guilty of being an accessory to murder, abetting terrorism, using arms for terror purposes, obstruction of justice and conspiring to commit a crime.

He was accused of aiding the attackers in planning the shooting, helping conceal the weapons in an Umm al-Fahm mosque before the attack, and driving them to the bus to Jerusalem. He was a relative of one of the assailants, and was familiar with the other two.

On July 14, 2017, Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Jabareen (29), Mohammed Hamed Abd Al-Latif Jabareen (19) and Mohammed Ahmed Mafdal Jabareen (19), all from Umm al-Fahm, arrived separately at one of the Temple Mount complex's gates and noticed that policemen were standing guard, police said.

The assailants opened fire at them and escaped in the direction of the mosques in the compound. They were pursued and shot and killed by policemen, police said, adding that two rifles and a pistol were found on their bodies.

Two Israel Police officers, Advanced Staff Sgt. Maj. Hael Sathawi, a 30-year-old resident of Maghar, and Advanced Staff Sgt. Maj. Kamil Shanan, a 22-year-old resident of Hurfeish, were killed in the attack.