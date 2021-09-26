Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Arab Mayors Say Education Ministry Director Freezing Them Out Amid COVID Crisis

Arab municipal leaders pen letter saying director-general has canceled multiple meetings at the last minute, signaling disrespect toward Arab community

Jack Khoury
Students at a school in Taibeh, 2019.
Students at a school in Taibeh, 2019.Credit: Tomer Appelbaum