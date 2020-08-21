Israeli Arab Man Under House Arrest Suspected of Murdering His Wife

A resident of Rumat al-Heib, a Bedouin village in northern Israel, was arrested Friday on suspicion that he murdered his wife.

Open gallery view Nora Ka'abiya. Credit:

Nora Ka'abiya, 53, was found dead in the house of her sister-in-law in Tuba-Zangariyye where her husband, in his 60s, had been under house arrest. The court extended his remand for 12 days.

The suspect had been arrested on late May for assaulting and threatening his son by throwing a stone slab at him from the second floor of their house. He was charged and detained but a district court later accepted his appeal and in early July he was released to house arrest at his sister's.

Thirteen women have been murdered in Israel in 2020.

Last month, Wafaa Jawhar Masarweh was murdered by her husband in Taybeh. Her young daughter had witnessed the murder and security cameras documented her chasing her father's car after the crime.

This week, a 26-year-old resident of Tel Aviv was arrested on suspicion that he stabbed his partner and then attempted to take his own life by slitting his throat. The incident occurred at a public park and the police was alerted by a passersby.