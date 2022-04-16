Israeli Arab Man Shot Dead in Jaffa, Two Suspects in Custody

A Jaffa man in his 40s was shot dead on Friday in the city, Israel Police said.

The victim, Mohammad Dib, who has a police record, was declared dead at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. Two suspects are in custody. A police source said Dib had recently been released from jail.

Open gallery view Mohammad Dib

In February, 20-year-old Taher Shurafi was shot in dead in Jaffa. The police suspect that Shurafi was killed in the context of a feud between the Shurafi family and organized criminal groups in the area.

According to a police source, the investigation into Shurafi’s death is being led by the crime-fighting unit of the police’s Yiftah region, which is familiar with such feuds in Jaffa.

Three people were killed in criminal incidents among Israel's Arab community in March. According to the Abraham Initiatives, an NGO dedicated to furthering coexistence between Arabs and Jews in Israel, 126 Arab citizens of Israel were killed in crime-related violence in 2021, according to the NGO, the highest year on record.