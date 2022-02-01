Why Israel Almost Had to Shut Down Its Embassy in Kyiv

Israel has walked back its plan to cut hazard pay at its embassy in Kyiv amid the ongoing Russia crisis after employees shut down the embassy and announced a strike.

After the ministry's decision to cut salaries for diplomats and other staffers at the embassy despite the massive Russian troop buildup on the country's border, Deputy Ambassador Yoav Bistritsky announced that the Israeli delegation had decided to close down the embassy in Kyiv for everything except essential services.

“We are forced to close the embassy,” Bistritsky said in a video posted on Twitter, because “precisely in such a period of very great tension in our region, they decided to cut our salaries significantly and not allow us to live with dignity.”

The ministry's decision initially came last July, reversing a policy to pay Ukraine employees an extra 4 percent monthly hardship bonus that had been in place since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“Not only it was cancelled but they took it [out of their paychecks] retroactively from January 2021,” a diplomatic source told Haaretz on condition of anonymity.

“It’s unbelievable. They live on another planet.”

According to a second ministry source familiar with the matter, “Most of the diplomats and employees got more or less half of the salary for December.”

“Ironically, it happened in the middle of a crisis while talking about possibility of evacuation of families and the possibility of evacuation of Israeli citizens from Ukraine," said the source. "When Ukraine is on the edge of war, they decided that Ukraine is a safe place.”

"We are really wondering whether the people at the finance ministry have read newspapers during the last couple of months or have any idea whatsoever what is happening in Ukraine or throughout our embassies around the world,” said Dr. Yacov Livne, the director of the ministry’s Euro-Asian Department.

Israel announced Monday that the crisis was resolved and that pay would be restored following a discussion between Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, although Livne said employees have not yet received any written guarantees.

After the ouster of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014, Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and fomented a Russian-backed insurgency in the country’s east, which has claimed more than 14,000 lives and displaced millions.

Western countries now fear Russia is planning a new assault against Ukraine. Russia denies it is intending on such an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action unless a list of demands are met.

Israel recently called on its citizens in Ukraine to register with the embassy in Kyiv so they can be contacted quickly in case of an emergency, and last week senior officials in Jerusalem held a briefing to discuss the level of threat to Jewish communities in Ukraine and the possibility that Israel will facilitate an evacuation program.

Reuters contributed to this report.