Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In The News

Israel Waives Quarantine Order for Some Arrivals: What to Know About the Latest Regulations

Visitors from some 20 countries won't need to self-isolate, while only four countries are accepting visitors from Israel

Ido Efrati
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The arrivals hall at Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, August 2020.
The arrivals hall at Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, August 2020.Credit: Tomer Appelbaum
Ido Efrati

The government announced on Sunday that visitors from 20 countries would no longer be required to self-quarantine for two weeks after their arrival, as they have been designated "green countries."

PODCAST: Inside Israel's no-change, no-cost peace deal with the UAECredit: Haaretz

The Health Ministry updates a searchable list of green countries on its official website. These locations now include Austria, Italy, Estonia, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Greece, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Slovenia, Finland, Canada, Cyprus and Croatia.

Four countries – Bulgaria, Croatia, and four parts of Greece (Athens, Thessaloniki, Corfu, and Crete), and Montenegro – are now accepting visitors from Israel. While Montenegro has announced that it will allow Israelis to visit, but there has been no announcement that quarantine will be waived for those returning from there.

Foreigners coming into Israel are still required to obtain a special permit from an Israeli consulate before their arrival, regardless of whether the new regulation requires that they self-isolate upon arrival. They must apply for the permit no more than 24 hours before departure.

The Health Ministry's site also provides guidance on inbound travel from both green and red countries.

Tags:

Comments