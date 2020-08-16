Israel Waives Quarantine Order for Some Arrivals: What to Know About the Latest Regulations

The government announced on Sunday that visitors from 20 countries would no longer be required to self-quarantine for two weeks after their arrival, as they have been designated "green countries."

The Health Ministry updates a searchable list of green countries on its official website. These locations now include Austria, Italy, Estonia, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Greece, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Slovenia, Finland, Canada, Cyprus and Croatia.

Four countries – Bulgaria, Croatia, and four parts of Greece (Athens, Thessaloniki, Corfu, and Crete), and Montenegro – are now accepting visitors from Israel. While Montenegro has announced that it will allow Israelis to visit, but there has been no announcement that quarantine will be waived for those returning from there.

Foreigners coming into Israel are still required to obtain a special permit from an Israeli consulate before their arrival, regardless of whether the new regulation requires that they self-isolate upon arrival. They must apply for the permit no more than 24 hours before departure.

The Health Ministry's site also provides guidance on inbound travel from both green and red countries.