Israel-UAE Deal Clears Annexation Muddle. But Not for Everyone

The ceremonial pen was already on the table in the first phase, when the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador in Washington, Yousef al-Otaiba, explicitly gave the Israeli public an uncomplicated choice: either Israeli annexation in the West Bank or normalization.

At that point, it was already clear that all of the parties to President Trump’s so-called “deal of the century” were stuck in their positions up a tree that was too tall to climb down from over annexation, and that creative compromise was necessary that would get them back on the ground. At least while everyone is preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic, Israel’s annexation plans in the West Bank are the least of their worries.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed a plan that would also get him down from the tree and in the interim, he had come in for criticism for his annexation plans even from his West Bank settler base. The Trump administration, which had been in a whirlwind with the Arab world and had much bigger problems to deal with than the Israeli-Palestinian issue, also needed a way down.

The way that for many in the international community looked most effective to accomplish the task was a scenario that Netanyahu had been eyeing for many years, and that would also permit Trump to relatively elegantly extract himself from the Middle East conundrum – an official agreement with one of the Gulf states. The UAE was the most logical and best of the options.

It’s no secret that the ties between Israeli and the Gulf states, and of course not just the UAE, have more or less secretly existed for a considerable time. Then there was the backdrop of shared tensions with Iran and economic and technological cooperation, both open and otherwise. The effort to make these ties public is also not new. But the annexation is what ultimately created this new opportunity to entice all the parties involved to move forward together to the next step. For the UAE, there was the chance here to disclose the ties with Israel in a process that would actually be greeted in parts of the Arab world as an achievement.

Therefore, after several rounds of feelers regarding the possible options, the UAE’s Al-Otaiba put it openly on the table. The reactions were positive and from there, things progressed more quickly, and included meetings between the sides involved and a large number of flights between Israel and the Persian Gulf.

Now Netanyahu can show off a “historic agreement.” Annexation, as a practical matter, has been removed from the table – despite his claims that it has only been “temporarily suspended.” The United Arab Emirates is considered the party that put a halt to the plan, to the applause of the international community. And the Americans can boast that this time their “peace plan” really did lead to a kind of peace.

The only ones to again be left out of the equation are the Palestinians. In the meantime, the leadership of Kahol Lavan is looking on from the sidelines, with the only thing left for them is to welcome this new development. When Haaretz started asking Kahol Lavan and Foreign Ministry officials prior to the announcement from Washington about the possible signing of such an agreement, it didn’t appear they had any idea what they were being asked about. What is certain, however, whether or not they knew, is that behind the scenes it was important for Kahol Lavan to point out that if they had not put the brakes on annexation, we never would have gotten to this diplomatic breakthrough.

On one of his diplomatic trips, Netanyahu was asked why he was boasting so much about diplomatic breakthroughs when even after the Oslo Accords of the 1990s, Israeli leaders were visiting all of the places that gave him such pride in visiting.

He responded: “Their approach was that you needed to make dangerous concessions to the Palestinians because you need to make an agreement with the Palestinians to make eace with the Arabs to make peace with the world. I have said the exact opposite. … First I go to the world, and from the world I go to the Muslim Arab world and from the Muslim and Arab world, it could be that we will get to the Palestinians. That is the only way, if we are so strong, that they will understand that they have no choice but to compromise with us.”

Now it is up to Netanyahu to prove that the end of his comments are also correct and that in fact this approach will also bring peace with the Palestinians. At the moment at least, it doesn’t appear to be that way. Ask the Palestinians. Our neighbors are in this region, if anyone remembers. After all, Israel has not moved to the Persian Gulf.