Israel to Turn Back Clocks Tonight as Daylight Saving Time Ends

Israel's daylight saving time ends on Saturday night, and clocks are going back an hour as the country returns to standard time. At 2:00 A.M. Sunday morning, the clock will retreat to 1:00 A.M.

In 2013, the Knesset approved the implementation of daylight saving time in Israel, following Europe’s schedule. It lasts from the Friday before the last Sunday of March until the last Sunday of October.

Manually update your phone's time

People with mobile phones who don't select "auto network time" or users who don't trust the auto-update mechanism can manually update the time on their device. Even after switching to manual setup, it is possible to switch back to automatic settings.

Android

Android menus vary by model, but usually time settings are in the general settings menu of the device or within the clock settings. In the Settings menu, click "Date & Time." Automatic date and time should now be turned off. Next, select the appropriate time zone – Jerusalem – and manually adjust the time and date.

iPhone

In the Settings menu, click "General." Select "Date & Time" and deselect "Automatic" Next, click on the appropriate time zone and adjust the clock manually.