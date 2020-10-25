Israeli Government Ratifies Joint Declaration With Bahrain

The Israeli government ratified the declaration on the establishment of relations between Israel and Bahrain Sunday, following a similar procedure to ratify the agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

The proposal will now be sent for approval by the Knesset, after which it will return to the cabinet for a final vote.

The wording of the declaration is identical to the one published after the deal was first signed. The document, signed by national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat, the director-general of the Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, includes general declarations of non-aggression, the intent to promote common values and civilian cooperation in the areas of air traffic, trade, energy, science, health and others.

The document of intent is not a full peace agreement such as the one signed with the UAE, due to harsh internal criticism of the agreement in Bahrain. The official name of the document is “a common declaration on the establishment of diplomatic and peaceful relations.”

The declaration says that “the two sides are hereby establishing diplomatic relations, peaceful and friendly ties and full bilateral relations. The two sides will set up embassies and exchange resident ambassadors at their earliest convenience.” The document further states that Israel and Bahrain will promote dialogue, reciprocal relations and plans common to their peoples, acting together to combat extremism, terror, incitement and the adopting of extremist positions.”

Netanyahu also intends to bring an agreement with Sudan for ratification, contingent on negotiations with Sudan ending favorably.