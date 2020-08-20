Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza After Rocket Fire, Palestinian Reports Say

Israel struck late Thursday Hamas targets in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian media reported, shortly after the Israeli army spokesperson said two rockets were launched from the coastal enclave.

According to the army’s statement, both rockets landed in open areas and caused no damage.

Earlier Thursday. Israeli tanks attacked Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for explosive-laden balloons launched from the coastal enclave into Israel, the army said in a statement.

On Wednesday, firefighting and rescue services said that balloon bombs sent from Gaza ignited 28 fires in the Sha'ar HaNegev and Eshkol regional councils near the border fence. Most of the fires were small and did not pose danger.

In addition, a balloon attached to a suspicious object was located near a house in Eshkol. A police sapper was called to the scene to defuse the object.

On Tuesday, Israeli fighter jets attacked several underground Hamas targets in the strip after incendiary balloons caused multiple fires in the country's south.

Earlier, 19 fires broke out in southern Israel after incendiary balloons were launched into Israeli territory from the enclave, the Israel Fire and Rescue Services said.