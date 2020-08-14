The Israel Air Force struck several Hamas targets in Gaza on Friday night after explosive-laden balloons launched from the Strip earlier started nearly two dozen fires in the country's south, the Israeli army Spokesperson's Unit said.

According to Palestinian media reports, Israeli fighter jets struck a Hamas outpost near Beit Lahia in the north of the Strip, as well as a field near Bureij. Some outlets reported that a woman and a child were wounded in one of the attacks.

The strikes targeted a Hamas naval outpost, as well as underground infrastructure and a observation post, said the Israeli army statement.

The strikes come after nearly two dozen fires erupted in the country's south earlier on Friday. They were caused by explosive-laden balloons that were launched from the Strip.

More details soon...