Israel Shoots Down Own Drone Over Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon

The Israeli army said on Friday it shot down an IDF drone overnight near Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights after suspecting that it came from Lebanese territory.

The army said it is investigating the incident which happened overnight.

Later, warning sirens sounded Friday morning in several communities in the Galilee, near Israel's border with Lebanon, but the army said no rockets were fired at Israel.

In a statement, the army said the sirens were activated over a suspected intrusion into Israeli territory by a drone, which later turned out to be false.

This comes amid heightened tension in the region, as Israel fears Hezbollah would retaliate the killing last month of one of its fighters in an airstrike in Syria attributed to Israel.

The Israeli army had raised its level of readiness on the border, as defense officials work to assess the impact of a massive explosion at Beirut port on Tuesday, which killed dozens of people.

On Wednesday, It was decided not to reduce the Israel Defense Forces' deployment in the north.