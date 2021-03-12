Israel Shifted Focus From Iran. Trump Changed All That

The reactions to Nadav Eyal’s interesting interview with A., the outgoing head of Mossad, in Yedioth Ahronoth last week immediately lined up with political opinions: Are you for or against Netanyahu? His supporters asked why A. had waited with his criticism until after discovering he had not been appointed to head the organization. His opponents leapt on what they saw as additional proof of Netanyahu’s failures.

However, in the interview A. also provided interesting analysis of the dramatic developments in recent years. According to his description, America’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement with Iran in May 2018 was a direct result of an Israeli influence campaign focused on a single individual, President Donald Trump. The masterstroke of the campaign was Mossad’s theft of the Iranian nuclear archive, which was revealed just a few days before Trump’s announcement of the withdrawal. A. describes an impressive operational success that ultimately, in his opinion, led to a strategic failure. Since then Iran has accumulated quantities of enriched uranium and it is closer to a bomb.

He reveals an additional contradiction in Israeli policy: After the signing of the nuclear agreement in 2015, the chief of staff at the time, Gadi Eisenkot, identified a propitious juncture in the region. He believed that the agreement assured a number of years of quiet with respect to the nuclear program, and therefore he took advantage of the window of opportunity to focus on a plan for building up the strength of the IDF in dealing with other threats, first and foremost from Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

However, the American withdrawal from the agreement changed the order of priorities again. In recent months Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi have announced the refreshing of the IDF’s plans for an attack inside Iran. This is a need that has also emerged from the diversion of the army’s resources to other challenges, which were not synchronized with Netanyahu’s plans.

In an article in the latest issue of the IDF journal Ma’arachot, Col. Amir Farhi presents a more successful strategic process. Farhi, now a commander of a reserve paratroops battalion, was Eisenkot’s bureau chief at the end of 2018, when the chief of staff was pressing the government to embark on Operation Northern Shield. This was the Israeli move in which the tunnels Hezbollah had dug under the border with Lebanon were exposed and blocked.

At that time the IDF was also dealing with the Hamas campaign of marches to the border fence and incendiary balloons in the south, which damaged the feeling of security of the inhabitants of the Gaza border region and influenced Israeli public opinion. Some of the cabinet ministers, including then-Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, preferred a military action in the south over dealing with the project Hezbollah had excavated right under Israel’s nose.

Farhi describes the moves taken by his commander, Eisenkot, until the adoption of his recommendation to act against the tunnels in the north alongside attacks on the Iranian weapons convoys and military bases in Syria, and at the same time “employing measured force and advancing an orderly effort on the Gaza Strip front.” In retrospect, he writes, the move led by the previous chief of staff dramatically damaged the Hezbollah attack plan. Israel wisely acted in time to thwart a dangerous threat. This is true, even though the Shi’ite organization is continuing to build up other parts of its military plan, including the project to increase the accuracy of its rocket arsenal and deployment of the Redwan commando battalions along the border.

Retiring to the left

Before his legal and health troubles gnawed away at his liking for microphones, lawmaker David Bitan of Likud was an unfailing source of headlines. Every time Bitan, in his former capacity as coalition whip, was a guest of a Saturday culture program in some locality, the editors of the news shows knew they could rely on him. In one of his fondly remembered statements, in 2016 he explained that something weird happens to top Shin Bet security service and Mossad people. “They come out of there as leftists,” he complained.

The previous rounds of elections were indeed characterized by an inflation of top security people in the center and left parties. The list has shrunk in the current round, after the resignation from politics of two former chiefs of staff, Moshe Ya’alon and Gabi Ashkenazi (and Eisenkot’s decision not to dive into the water). Molad, a research institute identified with the left, recently conducted a survey in which it examined the weight of retired top security people in the shaping of public opinion, and the effect of their transitions into politics on the way they are perceived by the public. The researchers tried to clarify the reasons for the gap between the enthusiasm for these former officers and the reservations held by many Israelis with regard to their joining of specific political parties.

The study, which was conducted with a sample of 1,200, found that most of the Jewish public identifies itself as rightist. A majority of the respondents described the security situation that has prevailed recently as “good to excellent” and most of them gave the credit to Netanyahu.

Sixty-two percent of the respondents defined the domestic tensions as the most severe threat to Israel, as compared to 38 percent who ranked the security threat as No. 1. Leftists expressed concern mainly about terror and the relations with the Palestinians, while respondents from the right emphasized the threat emanating from Iran. Chief of Staff Kochavi was accorded a high level of trust on security issues; his predecessors, Gantz and Eizenkot, somewhat less so in the view of the hardline right – mainly because of their political identification (presumed identification, in Eisenkot’s case). Ideological voters for the right, in particular, are suspicious of generals entering politics.

The researchers write that all candidates have to face the test of their security views and abilities, and that candidates of the center-left have more difficulty with this. Special weight is given to retirees from the security establishment, the importance of which has not subsided even after the collapse of Kahol Lavan.

The executive director of Molad, Liat Schlesinger, told Haaretz: “One of the paradoxes that characterize the political system in Israel is the identification of the military with political parties and politicians who advocate management of the conflict and annexation of the settlements, even though among the top people in the security establishment a near-consensus prevails that the supreme national interest is in dividing the land into two states. In recent years, it seems that the camp that wants an agreement is waiting patiently for the appearance of a general on a white horse. However, the survey indicates that the problem is not one of personnel but rather one of ideas and policy.”

According to Schlesinger, “Every entry by a general into politics will not be effective if it isn’t accompanied by a security policy that is based on the advantages of the two-state solution, and that will provide clear answers to the concerns that disturb many Israelis.”