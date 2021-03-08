Israel Sets New COVID Guidelines for Foreigners to Enter the Country

Israel has formulated guidelines for the entry of non-citizens into the country, as the country sets its sights on normality following the end of lockdown.

The arrival of foreigners will be approved by an exceptions committee led by the Population and Immigration Authority, which will only consider applications from specific categories of non-citizens. This will include foreign workers and partners or parents of Israeli citizens and permanent residents.

Over the next two weeks, however, citizens will be prioritized for entry into Israel ahead of the March 23 election, a press release from the authority said. Non-citizens will be allowed only with advance approval.

The full list includes: partners or parents of Israeli citizens and permanent residents; professional athletes who have received approval for participating in a competition; individuals who are vital to Israel's foreign relations or national security; those who are immigrating and cannot change the date of their immigration; foreign workers who must be present to retain their employment; as well as people who must be in Israel for humanitarian or personal needs.

Students and volunteers will not be allowed to enter until March 27.

In light of Israel's mass vaccination drive, which has seen more than 40 percent receive their second jab, Israel launched the third phase of reopening the country on Sunday. However, caution remains regarding the spread of COVID-19 mutations in Israel.