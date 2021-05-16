Israel Sees a Wave of Attacks on Both Jews and Arabs, but Only Arabs Indicted So Far

A wave of violent attacks that spread across the country over the past weeks hit both Jews and Arabs, but all of the charges Israel has pressed so far are against Arab citizens. Most of the 116 indictments served by state prosecutors up until Sunday afternoon are for assaulting police officers.

Sources at the State Prosecutor's Office said they plan to press more charges "soon," including against Jewish citizens involved in anti-Arab violence.

On Thursday, the acting State Attorney, Amit Eisman, has ordered to expedite the process and filed a request to keep the suspects in custody.

All of the indictments served so far state that the felonies were carried out against the backdrop of racist and nationalist clashes which engulfed Israeli communties over the past weeks and culminated in a string of severe incidents last week.

Two Jewish Israelis in front of an Arab-owned shop which was wrecked by Jewish rioters, in the central city of Bat Yam, last week. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

The most severe charges were pressed against a Palestinian man for the physical assault of a Jewish man in Jerusalem last week.

According to the indictment, the defendant spotted a Jewish man who was driving toward the Western Wall and called others to hurl stones at his car. When the driver tried to escape, the group chased and beat him up out of a "racist motive," as the indictment states.

While police have been preparing for another week of unrest across the country, officials comaplined a significant lack of quality intelligence, particularly regarding Jewish suspects, prevented police from halting escalations in time.

Police officials fear two scenarios: either a clash between Jews and Arabs that results in the death of another civilian, similar to the shooting of Musa Hasuna in Lod, or an Arab civilian dying as the result of police fire.

“In contrast to the Gaza campaign, life in Lod between Arabs and Jews with police in the middle will continue after the operation,” a police official familiar with operational planning in the city said. “We must not burn bridges with the Arab public.”