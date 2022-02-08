Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel Kills Three Palestinian Militants in Nablus, Accusing Them of West Bank Attacks

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirms three deaths, calling the Israeli operation 'an assassination'

Jack Khoury
Yaniv Kubovich
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A bullet-riddled car belonging to three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, Nablus, West Bank, February 2022.
A bullet-riddled car belonging to three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, Nablus, West Bank, February 2022.Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP
Jack Khoury
Yaniv Kubovich

Israel said its forces killed three Palestinian gunmen on Tuesday in Nablus, saying they were responsible for several shooting attacks targeting military forces and Israeli civilians in the West Bank over the past weeks.

Al-Aqsa Brigades, the military wing of Fatah, which controls the West Bank, said the three killed were its members. They were identified as Adham al-Nablusi, Adham Mabruk and Mohammed al-Dakheel.
Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that a fourth person was in the car, and was arrested by the Israeli forces. 

"Netanyahu bet everything on Trump": Inside Israel's Iran bind. LISTEN

Subscribe
0:00
-- : --
Clashes in Nablus, on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the three deaths, calling the Israeli operation "an assassination," echoing a statement from the Palestinian foreign ministry which described it as a "field execution."

The Israeli statement mentioned a clash, but said the three Palestinians were shot in their car. No casualties were reported among Israeli police and military forces.

Nablus shooting scene

Witnesses told Haaretz that the Israeli force fired many rounds at the three men, who were in their car in the city's western al-Makhafiya neighborhood. "It was an assassination, without a doubt," said one of the witnesses.

Al-Aqsa Brigades, the military wing of Fatah, which controls the West Bank, said the three killed were its members.

"A special Israeli force operated quickly, killing the three on the spot and leaving the area in a civilian car," he added.

A local resident told Haaretz: "It was very cruel, and the number of shots made it clear the target was to kill them, rather than hurt or detain them."

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a statement shortly after, applauding the IDF which "eliminated the terrorist cell that carried out shooting attacks in recent weeks."

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments