Israel Kills Three Palestinian Militants in Nablus, Accusing Them of West Bank Attacks

Israel said its forces killed three Palestinian gunmen on Tuesday in Nablus, saying they were responsible for several shooting attacks targeting military forces and Israeli civilians in the West Bank over the past weeks.

Al-Aqsa Brigades, the military wing of Fatah, which controls the West Bank, said the three killed were its members. They were identified as Adham al-Nablusi, Adham Mabruk and Mohammed al-Dakheel.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that a fourth person was in the car, and was arrested by the Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the three deaths, calling the Israeli operation "an assassination," echoing a statement from the Palestinian foreign ministry which described it as a "field execution."

The Israeli statement mentioned a clash, but said the three Palestinians were shot in their car. No casualties were reported among Israeli police and military forces.

Witnesses told Haaretz that the Israeli force fired many rounds at the three men, who were in their car in the city's western al-Makhafiya neighborhood. "It was an assassination, without a doubt," said one of the witnesses.

"A special Israeli force operated quickly, killing the three on the spot and leaving the area in a civilian car," he added.

A local resident told Haaretz: "It was very cruel, and the number of shots made it clear the target was to kill them, rather than hurt or detain them."

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a statement shortly after, applauding the IDF which "eliminated the terrorist cell that carried out shooting attacks in recent weeks."