Israel's Shin Bet, Military Will Have Limited Role in Fighting Arab Crime, Sources Say

Despite Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's pronouncements to the contrary, the army and the Shin Bet security service will be given only a limited role in fighting crime in the Arab community, sources from the committee said. Neither agency is slated to have any direct contact with the civilian population.

The issue of involving these agencies arose twice during Sunday’s meeting of a special ministerial committee on fighting crime in Arab communities. The first was during a presentation by the National Security Council, which proposed that the police, the army and the Shin Bet set up a joint command center to deal with cross-border arms smuggling – an issue in which the latter two agencies are routinely involved in any case.

The second was in a statement by R., who is expected to be appointed soon as the next Shin Bet director. He said his organization was committed to taking a more active role in fighting crime and violence, but without going beyond the existing legal limits on dealing with the civilian population.

Specifically, he said, the agency will provide the police with intelligence and help it deal with incidents in which there’s a clear overlap between ordinary crime and terrorism or cross-border arms smuggling.

Open gallery view A protest in Tel Aviv over the police's failure to stop violent crime in the Arab society Credit: Hadas Parush

Meanwhile, the Israeli military only learned of the decision to involve them in the fight against crime in the Arab community after the ministerial panel released its statement to the media.

No IDF or Defense Ministry representatives participated in the meeting or the discussions preceding it. After the announcement a security source told Haaretz that security officials believe it is impossible to combine IDF forces in police operations vis-à-vis Israeli citizens.

According to this source, during the clashes in Arab cities during the recent round of hostiles between Israel and Hamas in May, demands of the IDF to assist in the effort to curb the violence were heard, however the military refused to deploy its forces against civilians. Eventually, Border Police units from the West Bank were redeployed to cities with mixed Jewish-Arab population, as well as Border Police reserves. The IDF did not rule out to assist in the same way this time.

Police to take the lead

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev opened the meeting by presenting his ministry’s plan for fighting crime in the Arab community. He said he has ordered the police to collapse several organized crime rings operating in Arab towns over the next year.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai briefed ministers on the police’s goals in this campaign, and Deputy Public Security Minister Yoav Segalovitz, who has been appointed the government’s “czar” for this issue, described how he thinks various ministries should cooperate to address the challenge. He proposed that the government adopt a strategy of “mowing the grass,” in which various government agencies would make life difficult for criminal organizations in various ways.

The cabinet is soon expected to approve a decision to put 1,100 more police officers on the streets of Arab towns. The resolution would also allocate more staff positions to the prosecution, the Israel Tax Authority and other financial agencies to help them fight the widespread economic crime in these towns.

In addition, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar is seeking to push through three laws to give the state more teeth in dealing with crime. One would set minimum sentences for illegal weapons possession and arms dealing. The second would allow economic courts to also handle criminal cases, which would enhance their ability to deal with organized economic crime. The third would expand the police’s search powers if they have a reasonable suspicion that a serious crime has been committed.

Tens of thousands of illegal weapons

While the police doesn't know the amount of illegal weapons currently in possession in Arab towns and villages, a senior officer in the Crime Prevention in the Arab Society wing of the police (SIF) said during a Knesset hearing in May that there were then ten thousand illegal weapons held by the Arab public.

According to estimations there are currently tens of thousands of weapons as well as hundreds of thousands of munitions, including bullets, hand grenades and explosives.

The weapons come from three main sources: The West Bank – where improvised weapons are made, mainly “Carlo” type guns – the IDF – from which weapons are stolen – and smuggling from Jordan and Lebanon.

Recently published Public Security Ministry data shows that the number of weapons coming from the IDF or the police is rather low, and the police estimates that most weapons are smuggled from the West Bank, Jordan, or Lebanon. The police estimations rely on the weapons confiscated by police in the past, which mostly consist of improvised or smuggled firearms.