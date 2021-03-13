Israel's Reported Attacks on Iranian Tankers Expose It to Greater Risks

The report published by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday about Israel's operations targeting Iranian ships explains many of the developments that have taken place in the Middle East over the last two years. It also provides, belatedly, a glimpse of the economic war that has been going on for some time between Iran and Israel.

According to the report, Israel is behind 12 attacks against tankers carrying Iranian oil to Syria, starting in 2019. Some of these attacks were carried out by attaching naval mines to the vessels' hulls, causing damage but not sinking them. These attacks disrupted the supply of oil to Syria, and foiled Iran’s plan to use proceeds from these deals to buy weapons for Hezbollah. The Wall Street Journal confirmed earlier claims made by Syrian and Iranian agencies, such as the ones relating to an explosion that occurred on an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea in fall 2019.

Meanwhile, Iran announced on Friday that another ship was damaged last week by an explosion, somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea, and on Saturday accused Israel of it. The latest reports provide context to another incident that occurred at the end of February in the Gulf of Oman, when a naval mine was attached to a ship owned by Israeli businessman Rami Ungar. In this case, Israeli sources blamed Iran.

The exposure of the order of incidents by the Wall Street Journal clarifies that the attack attributed to Iran in the Gulf is not, apparently, directly linked to the controversy over Iran’s nuclear program. This was also not an Iranian retaliation for last November’s assassination of the head of Iran’s military nuclear program, Prof. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, attributed by Tehran to Israel. The latest operation was more specific, constituting a tit-for-tat assault, aimed at settling scores with Israel for attacking Iranian oil tankers.

It seems that the Journal relied mainly on the Biden administration for its information. The leak may reflect U.S. dissatisfaction with Israel’s operations against Iran, as it attempts to renew negotiations with Iran over the return of the United States to the nuclear accord. The report should also encourage Israel to hold some serious discussions over the wisdom of its new policy. It’s unclear to what extent the systematic harming of vessels causes real damage to Iran and Hezbollah. A further question is whether it is leading to a heating up of tension in an area in which Israel is also vulnerable to sustaining significant damage.

Senior naval officers, supposedly the ones responsible for these attacks, are the ones who always stress Israel’s economic dependence on maritime traffic, which carries 99 percent of the goods reaching Israel. Embarking on open economic warfare in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea could increase insurance premiums on all maritime commerce in the area in general, and for Israel in particular.

Open gallery view Israeli soldiers clean up a beach following a disastrous oil spill, last month. Credit: Ariel Schalit,AP

There may also be a legal issue at play. According to the report, Israel is employing military measures against civilian vessels traveling in international seaways. Could this expose Israel to international court actions, just as proceedings in The Hague open a new front, as Israel faces an investigation for war crimes committed in the occupied territories?

A marginal issue is the attempts made to link the latest American report to the serious incident in which Israel’s and Lebanon’s beaches were polluted last month by oil spilled in the Mediterranean. According to the official Israeli ivestigation, there is a high probability that the incident involved an oil tanker smuggling a pirate shipment of oil from Iran. This inspired the Minister for Environmental Protection, Gila Gamliel, to blame Tehran for waging an environmental terror campaign against Israel. In contrast, a claim made in recent days has attributed the oil spill to a mishap on the part of the IDF, in which another strike against an Iranian tanker went wrong, causing unprecedented damage.

As far as Haaretz could establish, both these claims are wrong. The defense establishment in Israel has no knowledge of a deliberate Iranian move designed to pollute Israel’s shoreline through an oil spill. There was also no malfunctioning attempt to harm an Iranian vessel, supposedly leaving Israel innocent of polluting its own beaches.