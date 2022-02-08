Israel's Police Chief Denies 'Unlawful' Pegasus Use, Cuts UAE Visit Short

Israel's police chief has decided to cut short his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, as his agency is in turmoil over reports it used Pegasus spyware unlawfully, which the force still denies.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai is set to return to Israel on Tuesday, just two days after the start of his visit, which was meant to establish professional ties between the two countries' police forces over several days.

"Netanyahu bet everything on Trump": Inside Israel's Iran bind. LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

"In light of the latest media reports, and in order to closely monitor the developments, the commissioner will shorten his visit," the police said in a statement.

Shabtai also issued a letter to all police officers, claiming some of the people reported by the Calcalist financial daily to have been infected with NSO spyware were "mistakenly included" in the report. He also stressed that "so far, no indication has been found of any unlawful activity."

The police chief added: "We must use these (technological) tools in accordance with the law." If there had been any violations, according to Shabtai, they will be dealt with "with the full severity of the law."

Meanwhile, former ministry director generals, whose own phones were allegedly hacked by Pegasus spyware, demanded state commission and the destruction of any information obtained in the hack.

Open gallery view Shai Babad (L), former director general of the Finance Ministry, Emi Palmor (C), former Justice Ministry director general, Keren Terner (R), former director general of the Transportation Ministry Credit: Ofer Vaknin, Tomer Appelbaum, Moti Milrod

Shai Babad, who was director general of the Finance Ministry at the time of the alleged hacking; Keren Terner, his counterpart at the Transportation Ministry, who also headed the Finance Ministry at one time; and Emi Palmor, who was then the Justice Ministry director general, made their demand in a letter addressed to the prime minister and other senior officials.

They wrote that they feel “insulted, humiliated and helpless” over the report by the Israeli business daily Calcalist, saying that their “basic rights had been trampled upon.” The former officials demanded that any information extracted from their phones that is now in the possession of the police or other officials be immediately destroyed, and they asked to be given a report regarding the scope and content of the material this is destroyed.

“It doesn’t appear necessary to elaborate on the seriousness of the matter,” they wrote, when citizens’ phones, “including those of senior civil servants who make decisions related to the police, its budget and its operations” are involved.

“If the things that have been reported are true, then our entire personal and professional world was exposed to many people without legal authority and without any legal justification,” they wrote.

They asked for an immediate court order barring the use or possession of the information, not only over concern that their own right to privacy was violated, but mainly due to concern that the disclosure of material on their phones violated the privacy of others in public positions. They also asked for answers to a number of questions, including whether their phones were in fact hacked or otherwise tapped, as well as who approved the hacking, who carried it out and who were otherwise directly or indirectly involved.

According to Calcalist’s report on Monday, in addition to targeting the three director generals, the Pegasus spyware was used to extract information from the cellphones of witnesses in former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial, mayors, the staff of the Walla news website, the heads of protest movements on behalf of the disabled and the Ethiopian immigrant community and business figures, among others. It was reportedly carried out without any court-ordered warrant and targeted people who were not suspected of any wrongdoing.

In a related development, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said his office is looking into the use of spyware by the police as well as its possible use by other government officials.