Israel's Passover Gamble Could Quell the Flames. Or Fan Them

In the past few days, the IDF has reduced the scale of the arrests it has been making in the West Bank. After an extensive series of operations, which were deliberately given vigorous media promotion in order to project security to the public, the army has gone into a lower gear. Most of the terror militants whom the Shin Bet security service marked as intelligence targets in the northern West Bank have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the IDF’s top brass to send troops on operations in the areas of the Palestinian Authority only in places where it looks essential, while giving due consideration to the fact that this is the period of Ramadan.

The assessment in the Central Command is that the four terrorist attacks in city centers (Be’er Sheva, Hadera, Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv), which claimed 14 lives, have produced a few copycat attempts, but haven’t yet coalesced into a longer and more continuous wave of terrorism. At the moment there are mainly “lone wolves” who want to act under the inspiration of others before them, but the public is not joining in the violence. The daily calls in Ramallah for confrontations with soldiers at the Ayosh intersection at the city’s northern exit bring about 20 young people there every evening. In periods of tension in the past, thousands of Palestinians took part in similar demonstrations.

A long drive through the West Bank Tuesday showed no decline in Israeli traffic. On the contrary: in some places there were long lines of Israeli and Palestinian cars next to each other. The extensive military deployment is not focused on demonstrating a presence on the roads, but in blocking breaches in the separation fence and in offensive activity. In the days to come the heads of the defense establishment will have to make a decision: Should the troop reinforcement in the West Bank and along the so-called seam, the Green Line, be extended by two additional weeks, until Israeli Independence Day and the end of Ramadan, or should the withdrawals begin earlier?

The 25 battalions currently deployed in the West Bank is double the number before the series of terrorist attacks. The consequence is an almost complete freeze of training of the regular-army units, a development that in the long run is liable to affect the army’s ability to engage in combat in other arenas. Along with the apprehension that more attacks might occur, all eyes continue to be focused on Jerusalem and more particularly on the Temple Mount. It’s clear to the political decision makers and to the intelligence organizations that fatal casualties of Palestinians on the Temple Mount is liable to provide the fuse that’s needed to exacerbate and prolong the violence.

In this regard, what stands out is the total Israeli failure to explain the government’s policy regarding the Temple Mount in the international arena. While the Bennett-Lapid government, and the police, too, at its directive, are making every effort to avoid igniting the Temple Mount, they are being dragged in the wake of Palestinian provocations (and provocations by the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel) and are falling into every possible trap, to the point where there has been a flood of condemnations of Israel on the part of friendly Arab and Muslim states, and in their wake also by Western countries.

Open gallery view Right-wing Israelis marching in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Historically speaking, the status quo on the Temple Mount has indeed been eroded in the past decade, with the increased number of visits by Jews there, amid the government’s support or its turning a blind eye to the phenomenon. But there’s a long way between that and the regular slander to the effect that Israel wants to demolish Al-Aqsa mosque – and yet the government isn’t succeeding in explaining itself externally or in restraining the internal conspiracies. Obviously, right-wing provocations, such as the Flag March that some activists tried to hold Wednesday, despite police bans, are also contributing to the melee. These people are playing with fire, and it seems as though they won’t be satisfied until they spark a war (and in the background, of course, is their hope of toppling the government).

Two months ago, senior IDF personnel, in a conversation with Haaretz, anticipated a flare-up in the territories against the background of Passover and Ramadan. In retrospect, it turns out that they knew exactly what they were basing their forecasts on. The Shin Bet drew up a detailed appraisal about the intentions of Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau and the official in charge of the organization’s West Bank desk. Arouri, who moves among Turkey, Lebanon and Qatar, devised an elaborate plan: to fan the flames in Jerusalem in general and the Temple Mount in particular during the confluence of Passover, Ramadan and Easter, in the hope that the violence would spill over into the West Bank and Israel proper, but presumably maintaining the calm in the Gaza Strip. The incitement in Jerusalem and the West Bank is taking place on social media, but also with the help of channeling funds to political organizers and terrorist activists.

Open gallery view Worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday. Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Israel has for years pursued a policy of deliberate separation between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, but it seems that last year, in connection to May’s Operation Guardian of the Walls, Hamas upset the balance. By firing rockets at Jerusalem in the wake of tension in the Old City, the organization united the different arenas and also ignited violent disturbances in mixed Arab-Jewish cities inside the Green Line. Since then, Israel too has been treading very carefully in order not to inflame the Gaza Strip – and, as such, Hamas has the best of both worlds. Further evidence of this state of affairs was provided this week when defense officials bent over backward to explain that the firing of a single rocket from Gaza at the “Gaza envelope” communities in Israel was perpetrated by Islamic Jihad and does not reflect an intention to escalate by Hamas.

Et tu, Fatah?

In the West Bank the concern focuses on the possibility that the terrorist organizations will join in the wave launched by lone terrorists and local cells. Hamas is already there; the Tanzim – Fatah’s grassroots militants – are liable to join. A week ago, it was reported that a Hamas squad from the Ramallah area had been arrested by the security forces on its way to carry out a shooting attack. The head of the squad was arrested about a day after he escaped from the Palestinian Authority prison in which he was incarcerated after taking part in a similar attack in 2015, in which an Israeli citizen, Malachi Rosenfeld, was murdered.

In the meantime, additional instructive details about the case are becoming known. The man received instructions and funds from abroad, from Arouri’s headquarters, whose personnel were in contact with his family. The Israeli authorities are still checking whether he escaped from prison on his own or had help from his guards, in the “revolving door” system that was customary in the PA during the second intifada. When a warning arrived that he intended to carry out an attack, the IDF took the unusual step of closing Route 60 – the West Bank’s main, long, highway – to Israelis and removing would-be hitchhikers along the road. Three members of the cell were arrested in the village of Silwad. The fourth, the escaped prisoner, barricaded himself in the village of Kobar. The four turned themselves in after the IDF deployed to fire antitank missiles and demolish the houses they were in with bulldozers.

As for Fatah, a renewed flirtation is discernible, especially in Jenin, of activists in the movement and personnel of the PA’s security units with the idea of armed resistance to Israel. Many Fatah personnel attended the mourning rites for the terrorist who murdered three Israelis in Tel Aviv. Some of them were apparently also involved in shooting at IDF troops who entered Jenin in order to make arrests. In Nablus, the PA did not bother to prevent a mass assault on Joseph’s Tomb and vandalism at the site.

Another danger emanates from the issue of the salaries of the security units. The PA is encountering growing financial difficulties, largely due to the falloff in aid from the donor states. The salaries of the officers and rank-and-file personnel have been slashed by 25 percent, and some of them are having to take a second job to make ends meet. If armed Fatah activists and, more seriously, personnel of the security units, join the clashes with Israel, the circumstances in the territories could change completely.

In their frequent conversations with Israeli army officers, senior PA figures are saying reassuringly that they will not let that happen. At the same time, it’s clear that the attacks of the past month left all the sides tense and on edge. Against this background, the government’s decision not to impose a closure on the territories during Passover (except on the two holiday eves) is a real gamble. If it succeeds, the West Bank economy will be spared another blow, and it will perhaps also help restrain the security deterioration. If it fails, some will be happy to draw a connection between the government’s supposed weakness and the continuing wave of terrorism.