Israel's NSO Scandal Reveals the Police's Unchecked Intrusion of Civilian Life

Completely by coincidence, the IDF Home Front Command called an earthquake-warning drill in many municipalities for Monday morning. But in many of the power centers of the country – the government, the police, the justice system, the media – the earthquake was felt in full several hours before, following publication of the latest, and most dramatic, installment in journalist Tomer Ganon’s series of exposés in the Calcalist financial daily.

Ganon revealed a detailed list of people whose lives the police invaded by installing Pegasus spyware on their mobile phones: directors of government ministries, mayors, businesspeople, activists for the disabled and for Ethiopian rights, some of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisers and even his son Avner. It is easy to reduce everything to the debate occupying the political system here in recent years – Netanyahu yay or nay – but in truth, this is a very sad day for Israeli democracy. Ganon reports systematic, unsupervised, brutal invasion of the private lives of dozens of Israeli citizens. These are likely only the most famous of them.

This practice went on at the Israel Police for close to a decade, with the knowledge and tacit approval of high-ranking officers, and apparently without a detailed permit from the courts and prosecution as required by law. What happened is what you’d expect: The same methods employed against Palestinians in the territories and Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon seeped effortlessly across the Green Line. Netanyahu, who now depicts himself as the main victim and hangs his hope of being rescue from trial on the revelations, was first and foremost among the purveyors of offensive cyber technologies as a means of warming relations with friendly dictators the world over. In fact, the entire atmosphere surrounding him in recent years is enveloped in a fog of dark doings from the worlds of cyber and social networks.

On the home front, transferring Pegasus or its like from use by intelligence agencies to the police is akin to placing a nuclear weapon in the hands of a dubious Third World dictator. When judgment is borderline, and is not backed by proper oversight and orderly procedures, the results can be fatal. When Ganon’s first exposé was published, a little over two weeks ago, Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev rushed to defend the police officers. Bar-Lev covered for them with zeal and professed innocence, relying on a whitewashed version of the story fed to him by the police. As time goes by, we learn more and more how absurd were the initial narratives provided by the police brass. Now, rather symbolically, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai is in the Emirates on an official visit, just as the most explosive accusations against the agency he leads are being published.

Open gallery view Netanyahu in the Knesset in January. Credit: Ohad Zweigenberg

“If it’s true,” Bar-Lev claimed after the first report, “It will be worse than a police version of Bus 300.” This is indeed an apt comparison. The Bus 300 Affair of 1984 (in which Shin Bet agents executed captured terrorists, then tried to frame an IDF general for the act) did bring about a belated, thorough clean out of the Shin Bet. Now, there will be no way to avoid an external investigation, by the government or a national commission of inquiry, into who knew what and when – at the police headquarters, at the cyber unit, at the State Prosecutor's Office, and in the political echelon. Bar-Lev, awakening late and slowly to reality, announced on Monday that he intends to appoint a government commission – which has less authority than a state panel.

No less than the Bus 300 Affair, the new scandal is reminiscent of the case of Edward Snowden, the intelligence analyst who shocked Americans nine years ago with a series of revelations about the depths of privacy invasions by their own security and law enforcement agencies. Snowden acted out of clearly ethical and ideological motivations. The background for the leaks in Israel is unclear – and is not really important. Even if the reports serve the attempts by NSO Group, the manufacturer of Pegasus, to escape the international legal crisis it finds itself in, the information revealed is worth it.

One of the suspicions arising now is that the police used the spyware, among other purposes, to surveil directors of government ministries (finance, justice and transportation) suspected of leaking to the press. In the past, prime ministers, particularly Netanyahu and his predecessor Ehud Olmert, used to bombard the Shin Bet with demands to open investigations into the leaking of sensitive information, particularly surrounding efforts to stop the Iranian nuclear threat. The Shin Bet didn’t like that, so they prepared a protocol, approved by the attorney general, that limits such investigations to flagrant cases, and only with the attorney general’s approval. The suspicion is that ministers, and perhaps the former prime minister, found a bypass route via the police and the use of Pegasus.

Above this gloomy picture hovers the enigmatic figure of Roni Alsheich, one-time deputy head of the Shin Bet and the previous police commissioner. This is the man whom Netanyahu personally plucked out of the relative security of the Shin Bet to lead the Israel Police. While the police purchased the spyware from NSO during the tenure of his predecessor, Yohanan Danino, it seems that the police cyber unit got its biggest push forward under Alsheich. Old acquaintances of his were not surprised to read recently of familiar justifications for methods of operation and investigation: distinctions between intelligence sources and evidentiary sources (the latter requiring disclosure of how their information was obtained), and presentation of intelligence as a “one-time source,” or “casual information.” All these are smokescreens, meant to disguise the manner in which information was obtained and protect it from judicial oversight. Despite the reports, Alscheich denies the allegations against him and refuses to be interviewed.

Open gallery view Alsheich, the one-time deputy head of the Shin Bet and the previous police commissioner, in 2018. Credit: Moti Milrod

In recent days a raging dispute broke out between journalists and attorneys on both sides, over how information was copied from the communication devices of a key state witness in Netanyahu’s trial, former Communications Ministry director general Shlomo Filber. According to Ganon, the suspicion is that Pegasus was used more broadly and vigorously to extract information about a few more of Netanyahu’s men.

It seems that no screenwriter could have come up with this plot. At the start, a deputy Shin Bet head, a right-wing, religious settler, is appointed by the prime minister as police commissioner in hopes of stopping the legal proceedings against him. Then, not only do the two fall out, but the commissioner drives the police to massive use of cutting-edge cyber technology, including in the investigations of that prime minister. And three years later, in one last dramatic twist, that same invasive technology, employed by that same friend-turned-foe of a police chief, reappears in the next act, possibly carrying the key to saving the now ex-prime minister from trial and imprisonment.