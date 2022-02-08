Israel's NSO Scandal Exposes the Erosion of Governance Under Netanyahu

In the bad years when Israel was dragged from one election campaign to another, we heard much about “the lack of governability.” Benjamin Netanyahu is the one who raised increased governability as a banner going into the 2015 elections, did nothing about it afterward of course, then brought the slogan back with a vengeance during the recent two-year stretch during which we hobbled through four inconclusive elections.

“The governability problem” was a wonderful excuse for him – both for his failures and for the political madness. The attorney general was to blame, and the state prosecution, and the legal advisers to the ministries, and of course the Supreme Court. It was under this slogan – “Bringing Back Governability” – that Netanyahu intended to run in a fifth election campaign, which the miracle of the government of change forestalled.

In retrospect, it turns out that Netanyahu and his spokesmen were more accurate than we thought. Sort of. Not because the jurists dragged Israel toward Third World levels of rampant corruption. The jurists are the ones who blocked a free-fall into the abyss. The lack of governability was created under Netanyahu governments, under his leadership, under the ill, anarchic wind he fomented, under ministers and police commissioners appointed under his guidance.

The Mount Meron disaster, the escape of prisoners and harassment of prison guards, the submarines and vessels affair, and yes, the use of spyware too – are all part of the “lack of governability.” And they all happened on the watch of the man who, using an ingenious propaganda machine, led a broad swath of the public to believe there hasn’t been a better prime minister than him since Ben-Gurion. These unfortunate events all occurred because the branch of government responsible for enforcing the law, the police force, rotted away under Netanyahu. That is a lack of governability.

The Netanyahu government turned it into an art form. He enjoyed seeing the resentment and lack of communication between then-Public Security Minister Yitzhak Aharonovich and then-Police Commissioner Yohanan Danino, during whose term the use of spyware began. He enjoyed it tenfold when the same murky state of affairs ensued between another public security minister, Gilad Erdan, and another commissioner, Roni Alsheich.

Erdan, by the way, has not finished unpacking since his trip last week to testify before the committee examining the escape from Gilboa Prison, and will have to return home again to testify before the new commission expected to be formed on the phone-hacking scandal. Again, for the umpteenth time, the Public Security Ministry is proven a black hole- a mass grave for political aspirations, from which no one has risen.

The hacking case that on Monday reached new depths of depravity and horror – only allegedly, for the time being, according to the recent report in the financial daily Calcalist – must be investigated by an inquiry commission, government or state. What matters is that it be headed by a Supreme Court justice, sitting or retired, that its members be professionals, and that it be given all possible powers.

In recent weeks the public has been given the misguided impression that the current government has no interest in investigating the hacking, because such an inquiry would lead to a Netanyahu mistrial. The reverse is true. Cleansing the abscess from the police system, grown putrid in recent years, is clearly in the interest of the government – a government that largely owes its existence to the persistent Balfour protests, whose activists were also allegedly surveilled.

Meanwhile, no proof has been given that tainted evidence, illegally obtained with the Pegasus spyware, was filed in the Netanyahu cases. The firm testimony by Hadas Klein regarding the expensive goods demanded and received by the Netanyahus stands on its own, as do the recorded Netanyahu-Arnon Mozes conversations. Case 4000, in which the charge is bribery, was built upon evidence provided by the Securities Authority, which detected the allegedly corrupt quid-pro-quo relations between Netanyahu and Bezeq telecom controller Shaul Elovitch. The Securities Authority, as far as we know, had no business with NSO. Maybe the future will show otherwise, and the court will have to determine what is admissible and what isn’t, what will be eliminated from and what will remain on the record. Beyond that, it's all propaganda, background noise, and deflection by Bibi's camp.

On the same note, it would be best for others not to jump on the bandwagon, such as Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who seems to be receiving public relations advice and then doing the exact opposite. Thus, on Monday he brought up his former lieutenant Faina Kirschenbaum, already convicted of grave corruption, and tied her case to the spyware brouhaha. Not yet satisfied, he went on to call anyone carrying a smartphone “stupid.” Which is, by the way, just about everyone but him. Even haunted Netanyahu, who for years refrained from using a smartphone (sometimes paranoia isn't so wrong), now has one.

When it comes to Israel's Police, we can only quote the punchline: If it didn’t belong to us, we’d laugh. You can’t see a police officer now, from a major general and down the ranks, without wondering whether they are lying, corrupt, moronic or just naïve. From the silent former Commissioner Alsheich, through the heads of the Department of Investigations, to the members of the cyber division and the blathering spokesman, to the nimble ex-Major General Hakroosh, to the rude emergency dispatch operator who insulted a young woman who later committed suicide. The Israel Police, more than other national institutions, are in need of an urgent detox.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev is not responsible for the incidents recently reported. They took place before his term in office. But it wouldn’t hurt him to count to 10 before rushing to release a statement or a video about forming a governmental commission of inquiry without exchanging a word with the relevant actors – the prime minister and the justice minister.

And yet, it’s worth noting his following statement: “We’ll look into whether political actors were behind the hacking of Benny Gantz and Gideon Sa'ar's mobile phones” during the 2019 election. Bar Lev must know something that he’s not telling us. These matters have never been truly investigated. They were swept away in the news, as questions about an alleged “Iranian” hack came into the spotlight. This story is no less explosive than anything reported recently.