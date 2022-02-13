Israel's Mossad Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Cellphones Unofficially

The Mossad used NSO’s Pegasus spyware to hack cellphones unofficially under the agency’s previous director, Yossi Cohen, several NSO Group employees said.

The employees, who asked to remain anonymous because of their confidentiality agreements with the company, said that Mossad officials asked NSO on several occasions to hack certain phones for them. The employees didn’t know why these hacks were requested.

Mossad officials frequently visited company headquarters in Herzliya, the employees said, sometimes to learn about the spyware and sometimes together with officials from foreign countries as part of an effort to sell them the software. Under Cohen, the Mossad and NSO had close ties, and the agency opened doors for the company and marketed its capabilities in Africa and the Middle East.

In one case, Mossad officials brought guests to NSO’s offices in an effort to sell the spyware to an Arab country’s intelligence services, but that effort failed.

Open gallery view NSO offices in the Arava, this week. Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA - AFP

It’s not clear why the Mossad would have needed Pegasus to hack phones, since the defense establishment has its own hacking tools. In fact, the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet security service and the Mossad developed this capability before NSO existed, and the company used these existing tools to develop Pegasus, which it then sold around the world.

One possibility is that the Mossad was having trouble hacking a particular phone with its own tools for some reason. Another is that it was engaged in unofficial intelligence gathering.

Due to the close ties between the Mossad and NSO, Mossad officials were present at NSO’s initial meetings with Saudi and Angolan officials to discussing those countries’ purchase of Pegasus. The Mossad offered the spyware as a “sweetener” in exchange for diplomatic gestures from countries with which Israel was seeking closer ties.

The fact that Israel was pushing the spyware is one reason why NSO was furious over Washington’s decision to put the company on its blacklist of organizations that undermine America’s national interests. NSO had expected the Israeli government to solve this problem for it.

According to the employees who spoke with Haaretz, Cohen himself was never seen at NSO’s offices, but his subordinates displayed great interest in the company’s hacking capabilities.

But since Cohen’s term as director ended in June after five and a half years, the Mossad’s interest in NSO’s activity has waned, the employees said. The agency’s current director, David Barnea, has distanced the agency from the company and curtailed the Mossad’s involvement in regional intrigues.

Open gallery view Cohen at the National Control Center for the Fight against Corona, in 2020. Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Last month, the financial daily Calcalist published an investigative report saying the police had used Pegasus without a warrant to hack the phones of Israelis who were neither criminals nor under criminal investigation. Police said their subsequent investigation found no evidence that the spyware was used without a warrant, but before his term ended at the end of January, former Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit appointed a team to look into the allegations.

Calcalist published another report last week saying police had used the spyware to hack the phones of numerous people including elected officials, senior civil servants, witnesses in one of the cases against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Netanyahu’s son Yair and leading businesspeople, journalists and social activists. The paper said all these hacks were conducted without a warrant, and some of the targets hadn’t been suspected of anything.