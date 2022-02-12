Israel Declares Emergency, U.S. Pulls Most Ukraine Embassy Staff Over Russia Tensions

Israel's Foreign Ministry declared a state of emergency on Saturday in light of the threat of an impending Russian invasion of Ukraine, a day after urging Israelis to avoid travel to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the U.S. ordered non-emergency embassy employees to leave the country immediately.

The latest Israeli decision was made in a situation assessment meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, along with representatives of the Shin Bet security service and the National Security Council.

They also discussed issuing a stricter travel warning than the one issued on Friday, which would call on Israelis to leave Ukraine immediately.

Many countries have issued similar travel warnings over the past days. Jordan called on its nationals to leave Ukraine in light of "current developments," according to the Foreign Ministry, and Turkey asked its citizens to avoid travel to eastern Ukraine.

An updated travel advisory said the State Department had ordered the departure of most employees at the embassy in Kyiv, adding to its call earlier this week for private U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.

Open gallery view The U.S. embassy in Kyiv, this week. Credit: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

A senior State Department official said the Biden administration would continue diplomatic efforts to "ensure that Ukraine does not become a war zone."

Foreign Minister Lapid also spoke with the Israeli ambassador to Kyiv on Saturday, and the ministry said it will reinforce the Kyiv embassy in order to provide emergency services. Families of Israeli representatives in Ukraine will be flown to Israel on Sunday.

The ministry said it anticipates an increase in immigration requests from Ukraine's nearly 200,000 strong Jewish community.

On Friday, the British Foreign Ministry said that British nationals in Ukraine should leave now while commercial means are still available. Austria, Australia, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Canada have also issued travel warnings and advised citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

Australia, Japan and Canada began evacuating families of diplomats from the country on Friday. France in considering taking similar steps early next week.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in the U.S. continued to deny plans of invasion, with Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov calling U.S. claims of an upcoming invasion a "propaganda campaign against our country."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin discussed security concerns in a phone call on Saturday, Interfax news agency reported citing the Russian army, ahead of talks between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin scheduled for next Saturday.