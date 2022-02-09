Israel's Ex-police Chief: Pegasus Spying Claims Are 'Totally Unfounded'

Former Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich on Wednesday addressed for the first time recent reports indicating that police used NSO spyware to hack the cellphones of Israeli citizens and public figures, calling the claims "totally unfounded.”

“Despite being retired for three years, as someone familiar with the system I can say that the reported description is totally unfounded,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that if the team he appointed reveals Pegasus was illegally used by the police, he would form a state commission of inquiry to “examine everything.”



"If what was published did happen, it's unusually grave. That cannot happen in a democratic country. The question is whether it happened," he added.

Last week, the police admitted to excessive use of the spyware, with law enforcement sources claiming that all unauthorized use occurred during Alsheich’s tenure.

Alsheich said that after the police’s internal investigation regarding these reports, “I was not surprised to find that the list of people whose cellphones were hacked included innocent people never suspected or monitored by the police using any type of surveillance. Such tools require court approval in a democracy.”

He added that suspects requiring surveillance were followed legally. “I saw the results of the police investigation received with contempt,” said Alsheich.

The NSO spyware was acquired in 2013 under Commissioner Yohananm Danino and was used within months of its purchase. It was used the most during Alshiech’s tenure, between 2015 and 2018.

The financial daily Calcalist reported three weeks ago that the police were using this spyware without a court order to hack the cellphones of citizens who are not criminals or suspects. The police responded by saying that it was used only after court orders were obtained.