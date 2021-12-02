Israel's Defense Minister to Visit Washington Next Week for Diplomatic Talks

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will depart for a series of diplomatic and security meetings in Washington D.C., said a statement from the minister's office on Thursday.

According to the statement, Gantz will head to Washington on December 8, where he will meet his American counterpart Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Last week, Gantz visited Morocco on a landmark trip, where he signed a defense memorandum with his Moroccan counterpart.

The ministers agreed to formalize security cooperation in a memorandum of understanding that lays out plans to establish a joint committee in order to deepen cooperation across areas such as intelligence sharing, research and joint military training.

Gantz said, "is a very significant thing that would let us exchange opinions, facilitate joint projects and enable Israeli exports."

During his trip to Morocco Gantz spoke also about Israel's relationship with the U.S., particularly in the context of Iran. Gantz stressed the importance of bipartisan relationships between Israel and the U.S. saying the former "doesn't get caught up in American politics as was the case in the past."

Regarding Iran, Gantz added that "there is a need to recruit globally, and we are doing that. Our responsibility regarding Iran is to influence our partners and have a continuous dialogue." However, Gantz noted that Israel must also continue "to build and upgrade its military strength."

A defense official said that during the Israeli delegation's meetings in Morocco, "Iran's activities in this area and in African countries were discussed, as well as Iran's attempts to establish a presence outside the Middle East."