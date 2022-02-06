Israel's COVID Crisis Managers Are Becoming Reality TV Stars

There is no escaping the COVID stars. At the end of one of the most lethal weeks Israel has seen since the outbreak of the pandemic, it seems that the people who have in its wake become permanent fixtures in our living rooms no longer make do with their constant appearances on current event programs on our TV screens. We now see them during commercial breaks as well, as guests on various reality shows. Thus, we see the education minister cooking and the anesthesiologist professor from Ichilov dancing with the stars. Even the Knesset member with the foulest mouth in the opposition found a place (an equitable one) on MasterChef.

The videos, we’re assured, were made a long time ago, during the course of the pandemic but not at one of its peaks, as far as we know. The politicians and anesthesiologist are not alone. A former senior official at the Health Ministry, who was constantly on our TV screens during the first wave, has appeared on “The Masked Singer,” and the ministry’s director general was afforded a sycophantic interview in Yedioth Ahronoth over the weekend. They are now “talents” to all intents and purposes, part of the news studios’ method.

This is a parallel health-sector phenomenon mirroring a long-standing tradition in security affairs, whereby retired generals rush to take part in a broadcasting marathon every time there is a new flare-up in the Gaza Strip. Anyone who’s occasionally peered behind the scenes of this industry, inside its makeup rooms, can identify the signs of this easygoing familiarity between newscasters and their interviewees. They are all part of the same game and they all have one way or another of capitalizing on their newly found power. This includes fawning recognition in the street, likes on social media, perhaps even a lucrative appearance on a game show.

Such exposure is worth gold to politicians. It affords them access to the public without the corrosive ideological load that comes with a news interview. Physicians have also learned this method by now. It’s only the privilege of senior ones, obviously. No baking competition would invite a nurse straining under the pressures of an emergency room, or an intern struggling to finish his excessively long shift in an alert state of mind.

But when you see Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton in promos, excited with a new dish she’s cooked, one can’t avoid thinking about the failures of the school system she’s been in charge of for the last six months, about the systematic difficulties she has deliberately imposed on the campaign for vaccinating children (which are partly responsible for the lag in vaccinating the 5-11 age group), as well as the total inability to create a hybrid teaching model, in which children at risk can join classes in a limited manner remotely. When you see Prof. Idit Matot dancing, it’s hard not to think of the boundless confidence with which she time and again provided misleading forecasts, claiming that the new stage of the pandemic is ultralight, with its end close at hand.

Open gallery view A kindergarten in Givatayim, in January. Credit: Hadas Parush

Anyone tempted to watch this syrupy mix of news and competitions while stuck at home might have recalled Italian TV in the years of Berlusconi. During his tenure, the lightweight and glittering folly shown on Italy’s TV screens covered the country’s steady decline, its slow and oblivious slide into a deep rot. Britain is now experiencing a similar process around the embarrassing lies of its prime minister, Boris Johnson, who is getting increasingly entangled following a raft of disclosures by journalists showing how he and his staff serially violated the coronavirus rules that Johnson himself had imposed on the country. But in London, at least, the media, opposition and public have woken up and are demanding answers.

In Israel, the government is conducting a new policy, sharply divergent from the approach of the preceding government. The main justification for this is the welcome change brought about by vaccination. Most of the at-risk population is vaccinated, including booster shots, leading Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to favor leaving businesses open, despite the high numbers of people infected or dying. Such a policy requires monitoring, control and often questioning things as a matter of principle. The facetious conduct of politicians and physicians on TV in the midst of a crisis, which they themselves constantly note is a grave one, does not help convince viewers of the seriousness of their intentions. If Shasha-Biton had so much free time on her hands before assuming her post, it’s too bad she didn’t use it for formulating an orderly plan for the school system.

Hospitals reported particularly heavy loads last week, which impaired the quality of care given to COVID-19 patients as well as patients afflicted with other diseases. The number of seriously ill patients has hit the the threshold, set at 1,200, at which the functioning of the health services is deemed impaired, but it was an artificial one to begin with. It was meant to identify a situation in which systems collapse, such as what occurred in northern Italy two years ago, at the onset of the pandemic. Here and now, the circumstances are different. Hospitals will apparently not collapse even if the number of seriously ill patients exceeds that limit by several hundred. However, the quality of care has already been severely compromised due to the excessive burden. This is impacted also by the fact that more than 6,000 medical personnel are sick or in isolation.

The Denmark dilemma

The unprecedented spread of the omicron variant, along with its relatively weak impact on most vaccinated people who were infected with it, have created a paradoxical situation. The number of confirmed cases is higher than anything we saw before, but the ratio of seriously ill or dying people is the lowest since the onset of the pandemic. In other words, the risk of hospital dysfunction has grown, but the risk of death to the average infected person, certainly if he or she are vaccinated or young, is very low.

Open gallery view Shoppers in a mall in Jerusalem, in January. Credit: Emil Salman

The reports emanating from the country’s hospitals are signaling intolerable distress. Outside, businesses are open and people are living their lives with few restrictions. The burden of deciding the amount of risk to be taken has passed from the state to individual citizens. People who were more concerned and could afford to moved their meetings to Zoom during the peak of the wave. The main focus of chaos and frustration remains in the school system. It’s still not clear whether the new model launched by the government, in the hope of limiting the number of people who have to self-isolate, will meet its expectations.

Toward the end of the week, the average number of daily fatalities stood at 48. This will probably grow after the circumstances of death of other patients are determined. In contrast, the average number of confirmed cases two weeks ago was 60,000. Experts are divided on the question of what the real number is – double that, or less. In any case, a reasonable assumption is that the ratio between deaths and infections ranges between 1:1,000 and 1:2,000. By comparison, the ratio in Italy at the beginning of the pandemic was 3:100. Israel, with a health service system that functioned better, managed to reduce this ratio to less than 1:100 at the very beginning. It appears that the risk of dying from COVID-19 in Israel has been reduced by more than 90 percent in the present wave, in comparison to the beginning of the pandemic (albeit with a higher number of daily infections).

Declarations made two weeks ago about “the end” were premature, even inane. We still face months of disease and suffering. Hopes that omicron will subside as quickly as it developed are gradually vanishing. One cannot know whether sometime, in its wake, a more lethal variant will crop up. And yet, many Western countries, including Denmark, Norway, The Netherlands and Britain, are preparing for a post-pandemic stage. The leaders of some of these countries have already declared that they would start relating to COVID-19 as a routine risk, desisting from imposing any restrictions, based on the assumption (that for them was proven by omicron) that they can contend with the threat without collapsing. When the doubts and weariness of the public in many Western countries is taken into account, two years into the pandemic, it seems that this is the reason these governments are considering taking such risks, as long as there is no variant that is more lethal.

Between the onset of the delta and omicron variants, Denmark gambled on removing all restrictions but was forced to reverse its position due to the tsunami of infections brought about by the latest wave. And yet, the leaders of the campaign against the coronavirus there present a reasoned argument, the main point of which is that the diminishing risk for most of the population (which is vaccinated) no longer justifies relating to the coronavirus as a pandemic.

If there is a sharp decline in the rate of infection here too, the government will face a similar dilemma. But Denmark, which is apparently better managed than we are in both routine and crisis periods, has two prominent advantages over Israel. First, the rate of vaccinated people is much higher there (81 percent vs. 72 percent here, among people who are eligible). Second, the level of public trust in the government’s steps is particularly high, making it easier to get the public to abide by policy changes.

It’s hard to say the same with regard to Israel. Moves taken by the government and the Health Ministry evoke great doubts and criticism. This doesn’t relate just to the handling of the coronavirus. Last week, for example, it was disclosed that the police and state prosecutors erred and deceived (if not deliberately lied) in all of their responses following the disclosure of police usage of offensive cyber software against Israeli citizens. That’s not the way to build public trust in state institutions. It only serves to destroy whatever’s left of it.