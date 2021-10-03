Israel's COVID Cabinet Rejects Easing Restrictions Amid Waning Infections

Israel's coronavirus cabinet Sunday chose not to relax Green Pass restrictions, despite recommendations that the country curb limits on outdoor venues amid waning COVID-19 infections.

The cabinet postponed their decision on the Health Ministry's proposal to exclude open venues – including restaurants and gyms not located in enclosed spaces – from the Green Pass program. They will confirm whether they intend to relax restrictions soon via phone call, in accordance with new morbidity data.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the decision not to approve the easing of restrictions at this point in time is meant to encourage more people to get vaccinated. Only those vaccinated in the last 6 months or those who have received a booster shot are permitted entry to the majority of the country's commercial and public facilities, under the Green Pass program.

Open gallery view A woman receives a coronavirus vaccine in Jerusalem, this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

At the end of its meeting on Sunday night, the cabinet announced that business owners will be required to scan Green Passes before granting holders entry. The cabinet members have decided to exempt museums from the Green Pass program, to allow students to enter classrooms without taking coronavirus tests, and to allow Israelis to borrow books from libraries without the green passport.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz left the meeting half-way through to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The last time the cabinet convened was a month ago.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opened the meeting by saying: “The good news is that we’ve begun to stop the delta variant. But this is precisely when it’s dangerous to let up. When the virus begins to retreat – we can’t let it recover.”

Bennett also addressed the quarantining of school children, stating that "the most urgent task in my view is to stop the mass quarantines at schools as soon as possible.”

“The children need to be in school, not on Zoom or in unnecessary quarantines. Right now we’re preparing an infrastructure of millions of rapid antigen tests to enable that,” he added.

Bennett noted that the cabinet will also discuss the vaccination drive in Israel's Arab community and added: “We need to increase the vaccination rate there. That’s where most of the problem is.”

In closing, the prime minister said the government "will also prepare for a variant that doesn’t exist yet, what we call “Omega” or a vaccination-resistant variant, which is the worst-case scenario. But even in that condition we’re not closing up shop as a country. We have to know how to manage. Anything could happen.”

According to Health Ministry data, 1,719 people tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday. Out of Israel's 38,842 COVID-19 patients, 575 are hospitalized in serious condition, 209 of whom are on ventilators. The rate of positive tests Saturday was 2.76 percent – as opposed the 9 percent daily average during the third wave. But this figure appears to be misleadingly low due to the low number of tests taken Saturday. On Sunday, some 19,000 people received a third vaccine shot by 7 P.M. and on Saturday, some 22,000 were vaccinated.

On Sunday, Israel changed its eligibility conditions for the Green Pass. The new eligibility rules stipulate that those reissuing their Green Pass must have received their third jab of the coronavirus vaccine, or their second dose in the past 6 months. It also grants the Green Pass to those who have covered from the virus within the past 6 months, after which they will be required to receive a single dose of the vaccine to maintain the pass.

The new Green Pass documents include a digital signature, which business owners are supposed to scan before granting holders entry. Following these developments, vaccine opponents have launched protests around the country this morning, in the course of which roads were blocked.