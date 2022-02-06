Israel's Cabinet to Send Palestinian Family Unification Bill for Knesset Vote

Israel's cabinet approved proposed legislation on barring Palestinians married to citizens from receiving permits to live in Israel in a stormy session on Sunday, sending the bill for a Knesset vote this week without a clear majority.

The citizenship law expired in July in an early embarrassment for the fledgling coalition. Nevertheless, the Interior Ministry has refused to deal with applications since then.

The cabinet was supposed to hear appeals by Meretz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid against two versions of the bill. Instead, they sent the lighter version to a Knesset vote, with the expectation that lawmakers vote with the government line.

Once again, the law has divided the parties in the governing coalition. Lawmakers from Labor, New Hope and Kahol Lavan all lent their support to the new legislation.

However, Meretz and the United Arab List remain opposed to the bill. The parties are demanding that leaders of the other parties stick to a deal reached in July ensuring that certain measures to help families seeking family reunification before taking the bill to Knesset.

Meretz Chairman Nitzan Horowitz wrote Sunday that "the Citizenship Law is racist and discriminatory, and there is no place for it in a democratic state. The decision to cooperate with [opposition leader Benjamin] Netanyahu, [Bezalel] Smotrich, and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir is a blatant violation of agreements and a break in the coalition. Meretz won't allow it, not even by turning a blind eye."

Lawmaker Walid Taha of the United Arab List said Sunday, however, that his party opposes the legislation, and dubbed the law “racist," threatening to break coalition discipline on future votes.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, however, said that the government with no other choice but to send the bill to parliament for a vote without a consensus. He justified the bill by stating that "Shin Bet alerted us that we are paying a bloody price for terrorist attacks carried out by Palestinians who entered Israel through family reunification.”

In a fiery debate, the cabinet discussion dealt with two appeals to two different versions of the proposed bill. The first was filed by Meretz against Shaked's bill, saying its wording does not conform to agreements made when it was brought to a vote in the Knesset in July. The other was an appeal filed by Lapid against a version of the bill proposed by Religious Zionism lawmaker Simcha Rothman, a member of the opposition, which is stricter than the one proposed by Shaked.

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation, which cannot approve or reject a bill but can decide whether or not the coalition supports it, approved Rothman's version last month as part of a bid by Shaked to convince the opposition to back the version she proposed.

The appeal by Meretz calls for refraining a Knesset vote on the legislation without the agreement of both Meretz and the United Arab List, which oppose the current form of the proposed legislation.

Two weeks ago, Meretz filed an objection with the cabinet secretariat over Shaked's proposed citizenship law, effectively blocking a vote in the Knesset without their consent and returning it to the cabinet for further discussion.

The family reunification saga is just one issue that has threatened the unity of the governing coalition, including most recently battle chiefly waged between the United Arab List and Ayelet Shaked over a law meant to connect unrecognized Bedouin villages and homes to the national electric grid.