Bennett After Meeting Bahrain's King: 'Israel's Goal Is a Network of Alliances in Region'

MANAMA – Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Tuesday, as part of the first trip by an Israeli premier to Bahrain.

"It is a historic day," Bahrain's king said following the meeting. Bennett's "determination and leadership," the king said, "brought about a fruitful and successful visit" for the two nations. The king also expressed hope Bennett's visit to Bahrain would boost bilateral ties and cooperation for the benefit of the two nations' interests.

Why 'Suspicion' and other remakes of Israeli tv shows lost the plot Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

"It is a great honor to visit the kingdom of Bahrain," Bennett said after the meeting. According to Bennett, the two leaders discussed ways to stabilize the region. "I look forward to continuing our excellent relationship," Bennett added.

Bennett greeted with Israel's national anthem "Hatikva" at the crown prince's palace.

“I am completing the first round of meetings with the leaders of the region: [Jordanian King] Abdullah, [Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah] al-Sissi, the UAE crown prince and of course now,” Prime Minister Bennett said in reference to his meetings in Bahrain. “The goal is to create a network of alliances in the region, a network of alliances of stability, of moderation and a joint stance against shared challenges," Bennett told reporters.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is received by an honor guard at the palace of Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, on Tuesday. Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

"On a personal note, it was very moving to stand in the palace of an Arab country next to the crown prince and to hear the [Israeli national] anthem, ‘Hatikva.’" Bennett said.

Before meeting the king at his private palace, Bennett was warmly received by a band playing Israel's national anthem for his meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Gudaibiya Palace in the capital, Manama.

The two leaders discussed regional and international stability, as well as strengthening the relationship between both countries in light of the signing of the Abraham Accords, according to the Bahraini News Agency. Bennett invited Bahrain's crown prince to visit Israel, a statement from the premier's office read. The crown prince has accepted Bennett's invitation.

Israel seeks a "very warm peace with Bahrain," the prime minister said in the interview with the Bahraini daily Alayam. He called for greater cooperation in defense, health, tourism and finance. "The cooperation between us is natural," Bennett said, while warning about the threat posed by Iran to both nations.

Earlier Tuesday, Bennett met with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani; Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani; and Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed.

They discussed partnerships and various ideas relating to the economy, technology and innovation, as well as making use of the geographical advantages between the two countries, for instance to improve transporting goods between Asia and Europe.