Israel's Bennett, Biden Discuss 'Steps to Halt Iranian Nuclear Program'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday evening, as indirect American-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran enter the final stretch.

Over the phone, the two leaders discussed regional challenges, including continuing Iranian aggression and “potential measures to halt Iran's nuclear program.”

Bennett congratulated the president on the assassination of Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi last week by U.S. forces, in what the Pentagon said was a large-scale overnight raid in northwestern Syria.

Open gallery view U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the White House in June. Credit: EyePress News / EyePress via AFP

The phone call between the two leaders was coordinated as the deadline that the United States determined looms in the talks between world powers and Iran in Vienna. During the discussion, Bennett frequently reiterated Israel's fears that the parties will reach an agreement that will not foil Iran's nuclear program, and Biden gave him a status report for the talks.

Israel is having a hard time determining whether the Vienna meetings will result in a new agreement with Iran. An Israeli official said just weeks ago that the U.S. administration is striving to reach an agreement with Iran "at any cost," including a partial agreement or one that Israel will find unsatisfactory. Other officials have clarified in past days, however, that the decision is currently in the hands of Tehran, and that there have been no clear indications of whether they intend to continue this process or walk away from it.

On Friday, the Biden administration restored sanction waivers to Iran in order to permit international nuclear cooperation projects.

The waivers had allowed Russian, Chinese and European companies to carry out nonproliferation work to effectively make it harder for Iranian nuclear sites to be used for weapons development. The waivers were rescinded by the United States in 2019 and 2020 under President Donald Trump, who pulled out of the nuclear agreement.

The indirect talks with Iran are aimed at having the United States return to the agreement and for Iran to resume compliance. The agreement was reached under President Barack Obama, and Biden has pledged to try to bring the United States back to it.

During the call, Biden also raised the United States' concern regarding the increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.