In Last Days in Office, Israel’s Attorney General Ordered Police Halt Use of NSO Spyware

Israel's ex-Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit, who concluded his six-year term in office last week, ordered the police to halt the use of the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware other than in cases where lives are at risk, just before leaving office.

The order came alongside Mendelblit's call to form an investigative team to look into allegations that the police had made use of the spyware in ways that violated the law.

A senior police official told Haaretz that the police's cyber-SIGINT unit, which allegedly made use of the surveillance spyware, “grew to become a monster that operated independently, without oversight or control from investigation officials. [It was a] black hole in which the rest of the police force had no idea what was happening.”

The source surmised that the spyware was used to develop intelligence information in violation of the law. “If they also transferred it for use by the investigators, that’s highly serious, and if they wrote it down somewhere, that’s no less serious, but I highly doubt that it came as a result of a directive from any senior official,” he said.

Disclosure of the purported illegal use of the software by the police was reported in a series of articles published by Israel’s Calcalist business daily, including new information reported on Monday. According to one police source, on Monday morning the police began looking into the incidents and the names of the individuals featured in Monday’s Calcalist report.

As of Monday afternoon, the police had only confirmed that Pegasus spyware, which enables its user to hack into cellphones and take control of them, had been used pursuant to court orders against Israeli mayors who were suspected of criminal activity. The other names featured in the Calcalist article had not been targeted by the police, said the source, who added that the inquiry was ongoing.

About a week ago, in announcing the convening of the investigative team, Attorney General Mendelblit said he had directed the police “to take immediate steps to prevent [the police] from exceeding their authority.” On the same day, for the first time, the police admitted misuse of spyware but law enforcement sources said at the time that the misuse was of other surveillance software and not NSO’s Pegasus spyware.

According to the report Monday, the hacking tool was used without a court order and against Netanyahu's son, Avner, co-defendant in his criminal trial Iris Elovitch, leaders of disability rights protests, journalists at Walla news website, businessman Rami Levy, mayors and senior officials in the Finance Ministry, and others.