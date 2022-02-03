Israeli Arabs Raise Over $6 Million for Refugees in Syria as Region Freezes

Nonprofit groups and aid organizations from Israel's Arab community have raised more than 20 million shekels ($6.3 million) for residents of refugee camps in northern Syria, as the region suffers from freezing temperatures.

Officials from the aid organizations said they were surprised by the outpouring of donations they received from the community, many of whose members are of low socio-economic standing and are facing their own economic hardships.

The fundraising campaign, which went viral on social media, included footage of children suffering from the intense cold as their parents try to heat the camp's tents amid snow and mud.

In addition to cash, donors collected gold jewelry at gatherings and at the end of mosque services. Officials from the aid groups said that the fundraising drive is being supervised and organized into categories. They added that the donations are earmarked in accordance with the refugees' needs – including funding for small housing units to replace the tents and assistance for food, warm clothing and medical supplies.

Members of Israel's Arab community have been making cash donations to the organizations via bank transfers or through foreign currency exchange businesses. The goods and building materials bound for the refugees are purchased from Turkey or Jordan, and from there shipped to the camps in Syria.

Open gallery view Tents partially covered in snow at a camp for internally displaced people, in northern Aleppo countryside, Syria, in January. Credit: MAHMOUD HASSANO/ REUTERS

Raed Bader, the director of al-Qulub al-Rahima, a group whose name means “warm hearts” and is active in the country's Arab community, said it has so far managed to raise more than 10 million shekels (over $3.1 million) in the ongoing fundraising drive. “One woman took out a 15,000 shekel ($4,700) loan and brought in the money as a contribution,” he recounted.

One resident of Shfaram donated 170,000 shekels (over $53,000) and another donor gave 20,000 (over $6,000), one of the campaign's coordinators reported.

“We’ve been in operation for five years at this point, and this is the first time that we’ve seen such a response. It's surprised us,” Bader said. “The pictures from Syria have broken the hearts of people who have brought in whatever money they could. It's not just well-to-do people who have donated, but also middle-class and people who live simply."

Video clips depicting the situation in Syrian refugee camps have also been circulating in Palestinian neighborhoods of East Jerusalem such as Sur Baher, Wadi Joz and SIlwan. More than a million shekels were reportedly raised in those neighborhoods in a single day.

'Not comparing suffering'

Bader was asked why there has been such an outpouring of funds for refugees in Syria but not, for example, to fund the legal defense of Israeli Bedouin arrested in clashes in the Negev last or for Palestinians evicted from homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

“Granted that it seems strange, but you have to remember that donors aren’t blind. They see the needs and the severe distress in Syria. It’s not an issue here of comparing suffering.”

Other social activists explained that unlike the other issues, which have political implications and consequences, the distress in Syrian refugee camps is perceived as a humanitarian issue of the highest order. It is also taking place some distance away, and is not the subject of partisan disagreement or political divisions. The Arab community has also raised money for those affected by different Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip and for Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, the activists noted.

Open gallery view A man points at his damaged tent following heavy snowfall at a camp for internally displaced people in the town of Raju in Syria's Aleppo province in January. Credit: AAREF WATAD - AFP

A nonprofit called Support 48, which is under the auspices of Israel's Islamic movement, has also raised funds for refugees in Syria. The head of the group, Ghazi Issa, said it is working with nonprofits in Turkey that are part of a network of internationally recognized organizations.

“We determine what is needed and bring it to fruition. In the most recent campaign, we raised more than 1.5 million shekels ($470,000) to construct 1,500 small housing units that can replace the tents in Syria and provide shelter to the refugees.”

The money, he said, goes to organizations in Turkey or Jordan through a transparent process. “We get documentation regarding everything that is sent. For example, transfers are made via Bank Leumi [in Israel] to two nonprofits that we work with in Turkey that are recognized by the United Nations,” he explained.

Jaber Hizaji, a resident of the northern Israeli Arab town of Tamra who is involved in local media, coordinated another fundraising drive for refugees in Syria. In two weeks, he said, he managed to raise about 2 million shekels (over $627,000) in his town alone, and he used Facebook to keep the donors updated on the campaign's progress.

Last week, two armed men entered a shop that Hijazi owns and demanded the money that he had raised. “They only stole 1,000 shekels because I’ve been regularly transferring the rest of the money to the bank,” he said. “You can look at the Arab community as lawless and violent and you can also see its positive side, which includes compassion, love, assistance and giving. I prefer to look at the positive side.”