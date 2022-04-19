Israel Recognizes Settler Shooting of Palestinian Photographer as Nationalistic Crime

Israel's Defense Ministry recognized last month a Palestinian photographer shot five years ago by a West Bank Jewish settler as a victim of a nationalistic crime, meaning committed out of political motives.

The Associated Press photographer, Majdi Shtayyeh, was shot in the hand while photographing a demonstration by Palestinians near Hawara in the Nablus area of the West Bank.

The Defense Ministry’s determination will entitle Shtayyeh to one-time compensation based on the degree of disability that he experienced. That is to be determined by a medical committee from Israel’s National Insurance Institute.

The 2017 incident occurred when a Jewish settler – from the West Bank outpost of Itamar – drove toward a Palestinian demonstration before accelerating and running over several of the protesters. In response, they began throwing stones at him.

Open gallery view Majdi Shtayyeh after being shot. Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/ AFP

The settler then drew a weapon and shot at them numerous times right before an Israeli army jeep arrived on the scene. The protesters began to evacuate but the settler stood by his car, next to the Israeli troops and began shooting at them.

Shtayyeh was covering the demonstration for the Associated Press. While holding a camera, he was wearing a protective vest with the word “press” and a helmet bearing the abbreviation AP. He began moving away from the settler’s car when the shooting started.

Shtayyeh was standing about 20 meters (66 feet) from the car and was attempting to photograph the incident. While his back was to the car, he was shot in his hand and seriously wounded in three fingers. A 23-year-old Palestinian resident of Beita, standing next to him, was shot and killed.

Following the incident, the Israeli Police and military began investigating, taking eyewitness accounts, including the settler’s testimony. However, no conviction of wrongdoing nor charges were filed against him.

The photographer then sued the Defense Ministry, seeking recognition as a victim of a nationalistically motivated crime. Last month, years later, a committee with representatives from the Defense, the Justice, the interior, and finance ministries issued a decision granting his request.

The Israeli law on compensation for victims of hostile acts applies to Israeli citizens and residents of Israel. It provides a monthly benefit based on the degree of the victim’s disability. But, there is a separate compensation system for Palestinians from the West Bank, providing for one-time payments. It is through this system that Shtayyeh’s will receive the compensation.

“I am pleased that at least recognizing Shtayyeh as a victim [of a nationalist act] will do justice to him that will permit him to rehabilitate his hand,” said Eitay Mack, his lawyer.

The Defense Ministry said that once Shtayyeh’s degree of disability is determined, the interministerial committee will decide on the amount of the compensation.