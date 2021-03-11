Israel Prize Winner, Zaka Founder Sexually Assaulted Boys, Girls and Women, Haaretz Investigation Reveals

A young woman from an ultra-Orthodox family in financial straits has accused Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, the founder of the Zaka emergency response organization, of sexually assaulting her in 2011. This, however, is just one of many such accusations against a man who this year has won an Israel Prize, a Haaretz investigation reveals.

In the case from 2011, Meshi-Zahav offered to help the young woman, and they exchanged messages for a few days, she says. He promised to provide economic assistance and they set up a meeting.

“He forcibly undressed me,” the woman later said of the encounter, adding that she begged Meshi-Zahav to stop. Instead, he pinned her to a couch and forced himself on her, she said.

“If you say anything to anyone, a Zaka van will run you over,” he said, according to the woman.

Over the next few days she told two friends about what happened. The police approached her two years later and she agreed to tell them her story, but she said she was still haunted by his threat that evening. She refused to file a complaint.

The incident was never reported on by the media, and an investigation that began a decade ago was closed for a lack of evidence.

On Thursday, Meshi-Zahav said that the question he received from Haaretz “included vague, anonymous claims that go back decades. Let me say immediately that they are baseless.”

Meshi-Zahav’s name, meanwhile, has come to represent a bridge between the ultra-Orthodox and secular communities, a symbol of the spirit of volunteering and helping ambulance crews save people’s lives. He has lit a torch in one of the annual Independence Day ceremonies.

This month he was named a winner of an Israel Prize, the country’s most prestigious award, for his life’s work and contribution to society. The award is due to be bestowed on Independence Day next month.

But his accusers say there's a different Meshi-Zahav, someone who does not care about the ages, gender or marital status of his victims of sexual assault.

Many people in the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Mea She'arim, Shmuel Hanavi and Sanhedria Murhevet reportedly knew about his actions. Even members of the ultra-Orthodox community's so-called modesty guards knew but never reported him to the police.

According his accusers, he was also known to boast about his sexual exploits, dating back to the '80s. He allegedly exploited his status, power, money and even the organization he heads to assault teenagers and younger children, both boys and girls.

Meshi-Zahav, 61, founded Zaka (a Hebrew acronym for “disaster victims’ identification”) in 1989. The organization, one of whose tasks is to gather the remains of victims after a terror attack, now has thousands of volunteers throughout the country. Meshi-Zahav was raised in an anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox home, and in his youth led demonstrations in Jerusalem.

According to the prize jury, his attitude changed in 1989 when he was at the scene of the Bus 405 attack in which a terrorist grabbed the steering wheel and ran the bus off a cliff just outside Jerusalem, killing 16 people. It was there, the committee wrote, that Meshi-Zahav “began a dialogue with various people in Israeli society” that led him to “recognize the shared fate of the Jewish people.”

41, abused in 1996 at 16; Meshi-Zahav was 36

It was the grim mid-’90s; suicide bombers were blowing themselves up in Jerusalem on buses and in cafés. Zaka helped with the rescue efforts. The new project resonated with the public, attracting ultra-Orthodox Jews who sought action alongside a sense of mission and giving. One of them was N., a 16-year-old nearing the end of his studies at a Torah school for boys.

Meshi-Zahav, then 36, drew close to N., who says he was sexually exploited over four years and became a “prostitute in the full sense of the word.” He grew up in Mea She’arim and “at 16 I had the sexual knowledge of a 10-year-old.”

Then he met Meshi-Zahav. “There was a storeroom at a school in the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood. I got a key from Yehuda and watched television there,” N. says. “Yehuda would arrive and do with me as he pleased.”

According to N., Meshi-Zahav wanted to have full intercourse with him and repeatedly tried to persuade him. “We did everything, but there was no penetration,” N says. “He tried a few times and I refused.”

N. is not attracted to men. “Occasionally he would throw pocket money my way, buy me food, take me on trips and on Zaka searches,” says N., whose big wish came true when Meshi-Zahav gave him a Zaka beeper and awarded him a prestigious volunteer’s certificate.

In return for the sex he received other “rewards,” standard practice for Meshi-Zahav, according to the testimonies obtained by Haaretz. He would give money and gifts to men and women with whom he was having a sexual relationship.

In some cases he “paid” them in other ways. N., for example, received occasional rides to Tel Aviv for meetings with prostitutes. Other time he was sent on sexual encounters with other women Meshi-Zahav knew.

“From time to time he took me to apartments in Tel Aviv where we would meet with prostitutes,” N. says. “I was with one while he was with another.”

Meshi-Zahav would also contact a relative for sexual encounters with N. “He called her ‘the blower’ because she refused to have full sexual intercourse, only oral sex,” N. notes, adding that “she only took off the upper part of her clothing.”

According to N., Meshi-Zahav demanded that his relative perform oral sex on the two of them at the same time. Sometimes Meshi-Zahav sufficed with watching N. and the relative.

There were similar cases, N. says; for example, when Zaka’s founder tried to persuade him to have sex with another teenager, with him watching. In another case he hooked up N. with a divorcée he helped with food purchases. N. says that one time Meshi-Zahav forced himself on her in front of N. and refused to stop when she begged him.

“We went to her house and Yehuda performed anal sex on her even though she didn’t want it,” he recalls. “She begged him, she told him to stop, that it hurt, but he penetrated her and climaxed. Then he asked her to have sex with me, but it was very embarrassing and she wasn’t into it.”

The encounters between N. and Meshi-Zahav took place once a week on average over four years. “Sometimes more,” N. says. “And there were also periods when he disappeared more or less, and then I was obsessive about him. It was totally sick” – there were times when N. thought the problem was with him.

Like other accusers, N. says people around Meshi-Zahav knew what was going on. “All the people who were close to Meshi-Zahav knew I was his boy escort, like every teenager who hung out around him in those years,” he says.

And Meshi-Zahav didn’t necessarily hide his sexual activity, N. says. “One time he boasted that he had courted a woman who worked in a store on Geula Street for a long time, until one time he came to the store in a suit, pulled out his penis and placed it on the counter.”

N. didn’t tell a soul – no one in his family knew. “It was the kind of secret that, if it got out, I’d jump off the roof and kill myself,” he says, adding that in retrospect the way out of that relationship was to get married, which he did at age 20. After his marriage, N. could sever his ties with Meshi-Zahav, and the two haven’t been in touch since. “In the first years my wife didn’t know, but later I told her everything,” he says.

A few years ago he also shared the secret with a close friend, but it took him a long time to confront Meshi-Zahav. About nine months ago he sent him a Facebook message accusing him of sexual exploitation.

“You took advantage of my innocence, you polluted my soul. You took a naive youth and used him to satisfy your dark impulses,” he wrote.

“Even today, over 20 years later, I’m licking my wounds. You left me hurt and bleeding, and you’re continuing with your life as if nothing happened. Only now, when I’m the father of children at the age at which you abused me, do I understand the significance.” Facebook Messenger showed that Meshi-Zahav saw the message, but he did not reply to it.

N. says he sometimes doesn’t recognize his younger self. “For many years I was ashamed that I, as a man who’s certainly not attracted to men, was exploited and hurt like that. Today I’m not connected to that youth, I don’t feel that it’s me.”

In recent years he has been seeing a psychologist. “She saved my life,” he says. “The fact that today I’m speaking openly about the story is only thanks to my long processing of the events. Only there did I understand that I underwent something that affected my whole functioning in life.”

He’s furious about Meshi-Zahav receiving the Israel Prize. “It makes me boiling mad, especially because he purports to be creating a bridge between secular and Haredi and to be the ‘national mommy.’ I don’t belittle the great deeds of virtue that he’s doing, but under the cover of those acts he’s doing absolutely awful things, because he knows this protects him.”

33, abused in 2011; Meshi-Zahav was 51

One morning in December 2013, Meshi-Zahav arrived for an interrogation with the police; the interrogator knew it would take hours. Originally, the interrogation had nothing to do with sex; a little less than a year earlier, the unit had investigated suspicions of crimes involving money that had disappeared at nonprofit groups linked to Zaka.

But during the work on the case, intelligence information arrived from the Jerusalem District police on the suspects, Meshi-Zahav and his brothers Moshe and Rami. The three were suspected of committing sexual offenses.

Rami was convicted of raping a female relative and given a seven-year prison term. Moshe (who had previously been arrested on suspicion of committing indecent acts on underage girls) and Yehuda were suspected of committing indecent acts on seven underprivileged girls of 16 who were attending a small boarding school in the Shmuel Hanavi neighborhood. Yehuda was also suspected of rape. He denied the rape charge and provided contradictory accounts regarding the girls.

During the investigation Moshe fled abroad and only returned to Israel about a year ago. He died several months later. Meanwhile, the girls told the investigators they were continually in contact with Yehuda and knew him well. Some of them said he took them to a bed-and-breakfast in Jerusalem’s Gilo neighborhood, where he would pleasure himself in their presence.

Sometimes, they said, he also “groped them” without their consent. At least one of them said she had full intercourse with Meshi-Zahav. Others said they did not have relations with him, but all said he gave money to those who did.

Some of the young women said that “Yehuda is a saintly person” who supported them economically, but according to another section of testimony on one of the girls, “After she got back from him she said he had urinated on her. She would drink alcohol and take pills before meeting with him.”

According to one finding during the investigation, Meshi-Zahav forced himself on a woman in her early 20s. After much effort, the woman was located through two of her acquaintances, and she gave the police detailed testimony. Her account was supported by two friends with whom she discussed the encounter shortly after it happened.

That young woman is Z. Even before she went to the police, a man who knows her gave full testimony. He said the police interrogator at the station belittled the information; she told him that half the complainants lie.

In the end, Z., like the other girls and women, refused to file a complaint. The case was closed in February 2014 for a lack of evidence. The investigation was not made public.

According to Z.’s testimony, Meshi-Zahav approached Z. via Facebook, then came the promises of help. “She said that Yehuda was a good man, a tzaddik [a righteous person], and that he was going to help her,” a man who knows Z. said.

What went on at the bed-and-breakfast in Gilo was grim, a number of sources have told Haaretz. “She said that a certain stage in the conversation Yehuda started touching her and then violently forced himself on her while she resisted,” one acquaintance says. “He stripped her forcefully, pressed her down on the sofa or the bed in the room and had unprotected intercourse with her.”

Another acquaintance said that when he urged her to file a complaint, “she said she was afraid to die.”

Assaulted at age 5 in 2000; Meshi-Zahav was 40

When O. was 10 he started to sexually assault children his age. “When I met a boy in the synagogue I didn’t ask him how old he was but ordered him to take off his pants,” O. told Haaretz. He himself had been sexually assaulted for years before that; he says one of the attackers was Meshi-Zahav.

“I grew up in the Sanhedria Murhevet neighborhood. I was a stay-at-home boy, quiet and gentle,” O. said. “Yehuda lived on the next street and we prayed at the same synagogue, in Beit Bayer,” O. said.

“Yehuda was a well-known, important person – even to say that I lived in his neighborhood made you proud. When I was 5, Yehuda treated me well and studied with me at the synagogue. He would sit me on his lap and touch my penis over my clothes.”

That repeated for about two years, O. says. “I didn’t understand that it was something forbidden and I didn’t try to resist or move him away from me. For years I attached no importance to it.”

Later the family moved to a different neighborhood in Jerusalem, and O. started his abuse of children. “I grew up in a milieu where there’s no sex education or understanding of sexual situations and norms,” he says. “That behavior was a distress signal, but the response was ‘conversion therapy’ that only damaged me more.”

Only after starting psychotherapy around three years ago did O. realize that what he underwent at age 5 was effectively sexual assault. “I told the psychologist in detail about what happened at the synagogue. It was hard for me to understand that I had been abused, after getting used to accusing myself of being an abuser,” he says.

“Today I take responsibility for what I did. I have entered deep therapy. I have a terrible feeling of guilt and I’m trying to rehabilitate myself. I want to lead a new life. I believe that Yehuda will receive his punishment.”

43, assaulted at age 14 in ‘92; Meshi-Zahav was 32

As a child, A. lived in Mea She’arim. At the neighborhood mikveh, the ritual bath, he stood out for his sexual curiosity. As a result, he was “exiled” to a ritual bath in the next neighborhood. There, when he was 14, he became closely acquainted with Meshi-Zahav.

“I didn’t have a clue about life, I didn’t know how children came into the world,” A. told Haaretz. “Yehuda would arrive when I was in the mikveh and would home in on me.”

Back then, in the early ‘90s, Meshi-Zahav was one of the most influential members of the Eda Haredit, a hard-line anti-Zionist sect, and everyone knew him. A. says that one time at the mikveh, Meshi-Zahav entered the water after him and pressed against him. Both of them were naked. “I felt his penis hardening and he tried to penetrate my body, but I didn’t let him,” A. says.

For a few weeks, Meshi-Zahav urged A. to accompany him to discreet locations, until he finally gave in. “As a young boy who was sexually curious I didn’t realize that I was being exploited, and I went with him,” he says. “He’s a dominant person, so you don’t think it’s a problem. I was a kid and curious about sex.”

A. says there were private meetings with Meshi-Zahav in various places, sometimes in houses, sometimes in Meshi-Zahav’s car. “I don’t remember what happened every time I met with him, but I remember well what happened at the mikveh,” he says.

“Another time we were in the car near his home in Sanhedria, and I don’t remember what he did to me and what I did to him. I do remember seeing the building where he lived, with the lights on, and saying something to him about his wife, whether he wasn’t afraid she would find out.”

A. was very afraid they would be found out. “It’s something you don’t talk about with anyone,” he says. “I didn’t tell my parents or friends or anyone at the yeshiva. You don’t talk about it.”

He did tell his wife – they’re now divorced – a few months after they were married. He told her about his sexual ties with Meshi-Zahav, and his ex-wife confirmed this account to Haaretz. “He didn’t go into detail but he told me what happened,” she says. Over the years, A. confronted Meshi-Zahav. “Yehuda was evasive and shrugged me off with some excuse,” he says.

51, age 17 at the time of an attempted rape; Meshi-Zahav was 26

In the mid-’80s, the pre-Zaka period, Meshi-Zahav was known as the “operations officer” of the Eda Haredit. B. was 17 at the time, and like other teenagers in search of action, he sought out the company of the person in charge.

“Yehuda and I connected, we hung out together and he sent me on various missions,” B. told Haaretz. Meshi-Zahav later pampered him with money and gifts.

“He brought me a beeper, which back then was a coveted thing,” he says. “The connection with him was seductive. I remember asking myself, ‘What’s going on here, why is this guy spending money on me? What does he want, what does he see in me?’”

At a certain stage, Meshi-Zahav cajoled him to come to his office on various pretexts. Finally he succeeded. “From out of nowhere he took a mattress and in a certain way got me into a situation where he was pressing me to the ground and was on top of me,” B. says.

“He didn’t speak, he just used force. At a certain stage I felt his penis hard and pressed against me. He rubbed himself against me. At that moment I realized what was happening. I was scared to death. I’m a strong guy and managed to free myself.”

Still, B. remained in contact with Meshi-Zahav. “I wanted to get something from him and I was persistent. Every time he tried to get me into a sexual position in his office and things heated up, I got around it. I would tell him, ‘I have to go to the bathroom for a minute, I’ll be right back,’ and I would leave.”

Some members of the “modesty patrols” knew about the ties between B. and Meshi-Zahav and demanded that he sever them. “They knew that Yehuda was fiddling with children,” B. says. “They shouted and threatened and told me to stop hanging around with him.”

But the relationship continued. “A few times in the office he tried to strip me and commit indecent acts by force,” B. says. “I was confused, a young kid. He tempted me with money, drove me in the car wherever I wanted.”

He even took B. to his home. “He introduced me to his wife and showed me around the house. When we got to the bedroom he suggested that I lie down and rest, but I refused,” B. recalls.

“That happened a few times; the first time, his wife was home, but the other times she wasn’t. Each time he tried to cajole me to lie down and ‘rest’ in the bedroom. I knew what he wanted and I evaded him. He didn’t manage to get me into bed, he only gave me a kind of hug.

“At that stage I started to keep my distance from him. For a year he pursued me. ‘Where are you? Come over, I’ll give you such-and-such.’ Fortunately, I got off cheap, he tried to rape me and didn’t succeed, but I know others who came out of the ties with him very badly hurt.”

16 when assaulted in 1983; Meshi-Zahav was 23

Around 40 years ago, T. innocently entered Meshi-Zahav’s home. He was 16 and wanted to ask a few questions about the work of the man many people wanted to get close to. Instead, for nearly four decades T. has had to repress trauma.

“I was a kid of 16 or 17, and Yehuda was a great guy, chairman of the Eda Haredit and of Keshet,” an underground ultra-Orthodox organization that in the late ‘80s fought against Sabbath desecration, autopsies and the violation of ancient graves.

“He lived on Shaul Hamelech Street at the time. I wanted to ask him something. I was sitting on the sofa when suddenly he started touching me. I tried to resist, but I didn’t use force, I only told him over and over, ‘No, no, no.’ But that didn’t make him stop. He did with me what he wanted. After that I never went to his house again.”

A decade of change

Tzviki Fleishman, vice president for investigations at Magen, an organization that works with sexually abused people in the ultra-Orthodox community – and who helped with the investigation – told Haaretz: “It was very difficult for us to hear the harrowing testimonies on Meshi-Zahav’s prima facie actions. He’s a person everyone knows, with much to his credit, but over the years we discovered that he had prima facie abused minors, who as adults are living with much difficulty and pain.”

Fleishman says that despite the allegations against Meshi-Zahav, in the past decade a significant change has occurred in the ultra-Orthodox community regarding sexual assault. “The activity of organizations like ours, the reports on Haredi websites and the activity of rabbis and Haredi public figures have raised the public consciousness, and today the level of confrontation is completely different. That said, we still have a great deal of work to do.”

Meshi-Zahav’s full reaction:

“I received Haaretz’s question for the first time this afternoon,” Meshi-Zahav said. “The question directed at me included vague, anonymous claims that go back decades. Let me say immediately that they are baseless.

“My request for elementary information and basic details was rejected. My request for a meeting was rejected. Within two hours, I was asked to respond to an article that carries out a targeted assassination against me.

“Regarding the substance of the claims, let me say that it seems to me Haaretz has fallen victim to people with commercial and economic interests who have been trying for a long time to damage me. Added to these are extremist segments of the ultra-Orthodox community that were upset by my unique path within it.

“These groups have opened a campaign of vengeance against me, among other things because my children were drafted into the army, two of them for combat service; because when I lit a torch [at the official Independence Day Ceremony], I said, ‘for the glory of the State of Israel’; and now, because my receipt of the Israel Prize was announced. To this must be added the criticism I’ve voiced from time to time about some of the extremist leaders in the ultra-Orthodox community.

“Ever since it became known that I had won the Israel Prize, I’ve been a target of telephone threats. After my parents died, people called me and expressed glee over their deaths. People have spat at me when I passed them in the street. Threatening messages have been sent to me, and I’ve even passed some of them on to Haaretz. Unfortunately, this is part of the price I pay for the road I’ve chosen.

“Beyond that, I can’t respond to a vague question devoid of specifics. I will only note with regard to one concrete claim – in contrast to the other, vague claims – that was made regarding the dormitory facility in Jerusalem, that the police conducted an inquiry into the matter that related mainly to my brother, and this inquiry found that there was nothing to it.

“Publication of this article is an attempt to settle accounts with me and, regrettably, to destroy me as well. I don’t know how I can repair my reputation in light of the irreversible damage that has been done to me. To the extent that it lies in my power, I will continue to serve the Jewish people and the State of Israel as I have done all my life.”